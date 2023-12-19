'We're Being Overrun': Tommy Tuberville Cheers Trump’s Xenophobic Comments

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) welcomed former President Donald Trump’s xenophobic comments about migrants “poisoning the blood” of the U.S. — but said he was disappointed that they didn’t go far enough.

“I’m mad he wasn’t even tougher than that,” the Trump ally told The Independent’s Eric Garcia on Tuesday. “When you see what’s happening at the border? We’re being overrun. They’re taking us over.”

At a Saturday rally in New Hampshire, Trump had declared that people coming to the U.S. are “poisoning the blood of our country” — language that has been compared to that of dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. He used similar language in an interview earlier this year, saying at the time that people are coming to the U.S. “with disease.”

In recent weeks, Trump has also referred to his political foes as “vermin,” vowing to “root” them out, and pledged to be a “dictator” only on “day one” if he retakes the White House.

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign criticized Trump in a Saturday statement, saying that he had “parroted Adolf Hitler” while “running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy.”

On Capitol Hill, most Republicans declined to respond to questions about Trump’s latest outburst or simply claimed that they hadn’t yet reviewed it.

“I got nothing for you,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) told reporters Monday.

But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), another loyal Trump ally, downplayed the former president’s remarks during a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“You know, we’re talking about language? I could care less what language people use as long as we get it right,” Graham said, referring to the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the resulting negotiations in Washington over tougher immigration and border policy.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), meanwhile, said Trump “continues to remind the American people why he’s unfit to be president.”