Were California first responders prepared for last year's winter storms?

During the winter months of 2023, severe storms and widespread flooding led to the deaths of three people in Sacramento County. Crews also performed dozens of rescues after people were trapped in their cars during months of heavy rain. The rain and snow, storm damage, outages, deaths and injuries prompted conversations about what happened during the storms, how agencies were prepared — or weren't — for them, and the lessons learned for the winter of 2024.