Dickie's Spring Arrivals Might Be The Best Collection Out In 2025 So Far

Dickies

Between the treacherous weather and the endless flu, January has been a pretty rough month so far.

So while I swore I’d try to save some cash, I reckon a bit of retail therapy this far into the month doesn’t count ― especially considering how many years long this January has been.

I love a winter sale, and I’ve been browsing through those like there’s no tomorrow. But for me, Dickies all-new spring release has been the best drop of 2025 so far.

The classic brand’s fresh stock places their iconic Hickory stripe on vintage uniform-style designs (no wonder I feel like half of them would suit Carmy from The Bear).

I’m obsessed with the washed denim twist on old-school workwear styles; I love the heritage-inspired embroidery and jacquard classic fits too.

Then, there are the softer, day-to-day looks to consider. I feared for my finances the second I laid eyes on their regular and striped Lewistown T-shirts.

As per, the brand has conjured up some gorgeous silhouettes that seem so effortless and worn-in, you can pretend their flattering fit is completely accidental.

If I had to pick, I’d say Dickies’ carpenter and painter jeans and their long-sleeve Lewiston would be my first orders from this “Chic? Nooo, I just came from my inexplicably stylish workplace” range.

I’ll be snapping them up before the Long January is over ― I’ll bet my most artfully bashed-up cap they’ll be cropping up everywhere by the time spring eventually, somehow hits.

