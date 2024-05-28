'We're in It!': Debris Swirls Around Car as Deadly Tornado Strikes North Texas

Storyful

A woman in Valley View, Texas, captured video of debris swirling around her car as a deadly EF-2 tornado hit the town on Saturday, May 25.

Valenia Gill recorded the moment, which shows strong winds and debris flying outside her windshield.

“S*** is flying everywhere,” a voice in the background says. “My ears are popping.”

After the storm passes, she mentions in the video that her car’s side-view mirror broke.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Cooke County.

At least 25 people were killed in Texas due to the storms this weekend, according to local reports, including at least seven in the Valley View area.

Severe storms continued to lash the region, and nearly 800,000 Texas customers were without power as of Tuesday morning, according to outage trackers. Credit: Valenia Gill via Storyful

Video Transcript

Everywhere.

Look at it.

My ears are popping.

My ears are popping too fresh or what do I do?

Look at the sides shaking.

Oh my God.

We're right in the middle of the tornado.

Brenda.

What do I do?

The car is shaking.

All my ears are mopping this car.

We're in it, we're in it.

I can't do anything.

Top of your head, cover your head.

It's got my car.

I know.

Oh, we're still shaking.

Ears are popping.

Ok. Ok. A day.

I don't wanna go anywhere yet.

I'm shaking.

Car is still shaking.

Stuff's still flying.

Nobody's behind us.

Got my mirror and broke my mirror.

My mirrors broke right there.

So look over there.

But we were above the bridge.

I, I can't tell my n oh, it's just now.

Oh, there's a power line down there.

There's a power line.

Is that person going?

We're at 35 in Farm road 3002, 35 South.

It is 1045.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Japan's Toyota shows 'an engine born' with green fuel despite global push for battery electric cars

    TOKYO (AP) — “An engine reborn.” That's how Japanese automaker Toyota introduced plans to cast a futuristic spin on the traditional internal combustion engine. During a three-hour presentation at a Tokyo hall Tuesday, the car manufacturer giant announced it would offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids. This comes as many competitors in the auto industry are pushing for fully elec

  • Severe storms move through parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec

    People across eastern Ontario and southwestern Quebec are advised to monitor the forecast closely as severe weather, including the potential for a tornado, is expected to continue through Monday afternoon and evening. Check back regularly for updates.

  • 2 Guelph, Ont., courier drivers save man walking on Highway 407 in 'incredible act of heroism'

    Two Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont., are being recognized by provincial police for "an incredible act of heroism" after they saved a man in distress on a highway.Melinda Olah and Manohar Rehal saw the man walking in traffic lanes on Highway 407 by the Highway 410 on ramp near Brampton last month. Olah said she drives on Highway 407 daily, completing three trips to Toronto and back. On April 29, she was finishing her day, heading back to Guelph, when she spotted a person in the middle o

  • Ky. Mother Faces Possible Death Penalty After Toddler's Death. Her Defense Lawyers Blame Social Media

    Erica Lawson's toddler daughter Elena died on July 30, 2023 at a hospital in Tennessee

  • Hundreds of charges after OPP seize guns, drugs in Tyendinaga Township raid

    Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh

  • PHOTOS: Tornado confirmed with Monday's damaging storms across Ontario, Quebec

    Multiple rounds of tornado watches and warnings were issued for parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec to begin the work week, with Quebec's first twister of the year confirmed in the Montérégie region

  • Arizona boy recovers from rare bear attack

    A 15-year-old boy continued to recover Monday five days after he was attacked by black bear in cabin in Arizona with officials crediting quick thinking of family.

  • 'Son of Sam' killer Berkowitz denied parole in 12th attempt

    ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — “Son of Sam” killer David Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance. Berkowitz, 70, was rejected after a Board of Parole prison interview on May 14, according to information listed on a state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision web site. Officials with the corrections agency would not provide additional information on Tuesday. Berkowitz terrorized the city with a series

  • Man convicted in 2007 attack still too dangerous to be released from prison

    The Parole Board of Canada has ruled that a Nova Scotia man is still far too high a risk to be released from prison.And that decision is, apparently, just fine by him.Michael Derrick Robicheau was declared a dangerous offender in 2013 and ordered locked up indefinitely. The sentence followed a vicious attack on a Dartmouth, N.S., gas station attendant in 2007. Robicheau sexually assaulted the woman and slit her throat, leaving her for dead. She survived.When he was arrested a short time after th

  • 'Serial Slingshot Shooter': Man, 81, Arrested for Allegedly Terrorizing Neighborhood for 10 Years

    Prince Raymond King used a slingshot and ball bearings to vandalize windows and windshields, police say

  • Toronto police ID victim of fatal shooting as Jesse Tubbs, 30

    Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind

  • At least 15 dead after severe weather carves path of ruin across multiple states in the South

    VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — Powerful storms killed at least 15 people, injured hundreds and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where dozens sought shelter in a restroom during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.

  • Forced to rebuild a life at 12, a Haitian girl joins thousands seeking an escape from gang violence

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — For 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, life begins every afternoon.

  • Dad Says He Got Into a Shootout Outside His House During Attempted Robbery While 5 Daughters Slept Inside

    A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department

  • Contractor can retract guilty pleas in fraud case, court rules

    A cottage country contractor who pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple fraud-related charges has been allowed to retract most of those pleas.Scott Eisemann, 55, is accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from more than a dozen Ontario cottage owners for renovation projects that were left unfinished. CBC Toronto was the first to report in 2020 about complaints against Eisemann and his company, Cottage Life Construction, from cottage owners in Parry Sound, Georgian Bay, Orillia a

  • How Putin Got a Man Mauled to Death by a Lion

    HandoutDodging Russian bullets and bombs, zookeepers and volunteers—who were risking their lives to save big cats, bears, apes and thousands of other creatures at a besieged Ukrainian zoo—captured hearts worldwide. The Feldman Ecopark in Kharkiv had been shelled relentlessly since the conflict began on Feb. 24, 2022. Throughout it all, a handful of fearless park staff stayed to care for the animals caught in the crossfire.The compelling new documentary Checkpoint Zoo chronicles the extraordinary

  • Missouri Cop Fatally Shoots Deaf and Blind Dog Who Wandered Into Neighbor's Yard

    The dog, who had gotten loose and strayed from his owner Nicholas Hunter, was shot on Sunday, May 19

  • 2 Brothers Dead, 3 Injured After Employee Opens Fire at Pa. Business: ‘Cold-Blooded Shooting’

    Leovanny and Giguenson Peña-Peña, brothers from the Dominican Republic, were killed in the shooting, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said

  • Neighbors Say Stabbing Spree Suspect Lost It After Spat Over Roommate

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu

  • 16-year-old boy shot and killed in Toronto

    As Catherine McDonald reports, Global News has learned Jamal Abdinasir was a Grade 10 student at L’ecole secondaire catholique Pere-Philippe-Lamarche.