'We're going to have a blast:' Winterset community prepares for RAGBRAI riders
Patrick and Andrieana Montgomery, both 42, were killed in a shooting on July 13 in Oshawa, Ontario, authorities say
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence.A 17-year-old girl has died in hospital two days after she was stabbed in an incident that involved a domestic violence call and ended in the fatal shooting of a London, Ont., man by police.The girl has been identified by police and her family as Breanna Broadfoot."Today we had to say goodnight to our beautiful angel who was viciously murdered on Tuesday evening. She fought hard, as hard as she could, and lost," Jessica Broadfo
Julie Rizzitello, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a student earlier this year and another one in 2017, authorities said
Isabel Gallego had been missing since April 19 and authorities said she may have been trafficked.
The Aljamal family was widely respected in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp. They were known as pious and prominent members of the community. While people knew they had connections to Hamas, neighbors say no one could have guessed how deep those links truly went.
Elijah Gokool-Mely attacked Victor Lee near the Grand Union Canal in Willesden Junction, west London.
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
Mia Campos, 16, was found dead in the woods near her home, days before her ex-boyfriend Jesus Monroy was arrested on charges of providing false statements to police
TheWrap reviewed the testimony, exhibits, body cam and interviewed relevant parties to reach a simple answer The post ‘Rust’ Trials Leave Clues to Mystery of Live Bullets on Set – and a Likely Answer appeared first on TheWrap.
Toronto police have arrested seven people as part of an international fraud investigation associated with organized crime groups in West Africa.The seven, all from the Toronto Area, are accused of receiving and moving illicit funds taken from victims, with losses in excess of $1.3 million, according to police. The names of the suspects have not been released because police said the investigation is ongoing.Det.-Sgt. Anthony Coscarella of the Toronto police's financial crimes unit said in a news
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sheriff’s deputy charged with murder in the death of a Black woman shot her in the face during a tense moment over a pot of water in her home and then discouraged his partner from trying to save her, authorities said Thursday.
After a federal judge made the rare decision to dismiss a criminal case against two White nationalists suspected of inciting violence at political rallies, an appeals court on Thursday put the ruling on hold and one of the men was re-arrested.
The 20-year-old shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service after he opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa.
Investigators say the cellphone of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to kill former President Donald Trump, contained a mugshot of a Michigan school shooter and other information from the 2021 attack that left four people dead.In the days before Crooks took aim at Trump, the 20-year-old gunman searched online for information about Ethan Crumbley, who shot and killed four classmates at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021, and Crumbley’s parents, who were convicted of involuntary manslaughter e
Holly Newton, 15, was stabbed "many many times" in a town centre by a 17-year-old boy, jurors hear.
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been fired for making callous remarks about the death of a graduate student from India after she was struck last year by another officer’s vehicle in a crosswalk.
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Melissa Duquette in April in Saskatoon.Sundance Okemaysim and Kevin Keenatch both appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday. Both will return to court next week.Police are seeking a third suspect, Kendell Ameech.Police were called to a house at 3206 33rd St. on April 13 when a neighbour noticed a door open. Inside, they discovered Duquette's body. The 24-year-old had been shot.Duquette's mom and siblings were in court Thurs
A Corpus Christi, Texas, investigator sheds light on one of the biggest unanswered questions: how Caleb Harris' body might have ended up in a wastewater well
A mother-of-two has been spared jail after accidentally killing her neighbour's daughter on her 11th birthday with illegally-imported poisonous gas she used to exterminate bedbugs. Jesmin Akter, 34, failed to read the packaging before using a deadly amount of aluminium phosphide she had brought in on a flight from Italy to deal with an infestation in her east London flat in 2021. After spreading the poisonous substance around the property in Nida House, Tower Hamlets, Ms Akter took her own family out for 24 hours.
WARNING: This story contains some distressing details.A video circulating online of the arrest of a woman in Salluit, Que., is causing outrage. Witnesses to the incident on Thursday night say the woman was having a seizure while she was being dragged by police into custody. Nunavik Police Service deputy chief of administration, Shaun Longstreet, said the incident began with reports of a woman possibly driving while intoxicated. "Officers responded immediately to the call, and upon locating the v