'We're inundated with abandoned goats'

Joshua Askew - BBC News, South East
·2 min read
A goat faces the camera with its tongue out, looking silly.
The shelter was "bursting at the seams", said one employee [Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats]

A shelter in Kent has told the BBC it is being overwhelmed by unwanted goats.

Buttercups Sanctuary said it has received nearly 30 goats over the last fortnight, which has pushed the site to maximum capacity with its herd now numbering about 130.

"It's an emergency," said Buttercups communications administrator Matt Huggins. "We are bursting at the seams."

The shelter, which also serves Sussex, is under "big pressure" to rehome the goats so it can free up space in case they need to take in other rescues, he says.

A herd of goats sits calmly in a bright green, grassy field with wooden fencing in the background.
Buttercups said it needs public support to look after the goats in its care [Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats]

Mr Huggins says he believes the cost of living crisis is pushing people to abandon the animals.

But he says it is impossible to point to one single reason behind the issue as each goat's story is different.

Some dropped off at Buttercups were taken on as pets but the owners found them too difficult to look after, or they lost interest, he said.

Others, meanwhile, were recovered by the police dumped on the side of the road or "thrown over" the site's gate, Mr Huggins said.

Two goats sit by a fence on the side of a road.
Willow and Pavlova (pictured) were found dumped by the side of a road, said Mr Huggins [Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats]

Mr Higgins, who has worked at the shelter since 2013, said: "Goats are very clever. They need lots of stimulation otherwise they get up to mischief quite quickly.

"But they are a lot of fun," he continued.

"Goats are great if you put in the time and effort with them. They are full of personality."

To help the sanctuary, he is urging people to consider rescuing a goat, but only if they do their research and are prepared to commit.

A goat sits on a picnic bench in the sun.
Goats can be naughty if they get bored, said Mr Huggins [Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats]

Buttercups, which is funded entirely by donations, is also appealing for financial help from the public to look after the goats.

Mr Huggins estimates the shelter costs £1,000 per day to run.

"Thankfully, we are here," he added.

"I don't think anyone thinks... there would be such need for a facility like this because goats are such a random animal.

"But when you scratch below the surface, they are everywhere."

Related stories

Related internet links

Latest Stories

  • Ontario walloped by intense snow squalls, impressive totals piling up

    Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes

  • Snow prompts disaster declaration: Maps show danger from lake-effect snow

    An intense lake effect is forecast through the rest of the weekend, causing as much as 1 to 2 feet of additional snow in some areas.

  • Dangerous Ontario snow squalls shift and continue into Monday

    Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week

  • Scientists gather to decode puzzle of the world's rarest whale in 'extraordinary' New Zealand study

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It is the world’s rarest whale, with only seven of its kind ever spotted. Almost nothing is known about the enigmatic species. But on Monday a small group of scientists and cultural experts in New Zealand clustered around a near-perfectly preserved spade-toothed whale hoping to decode decades of mystery.

  • Get ready: Snow piles up in a hurry across Canada in December

    Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December

  • What Trump’s expected withdrawal from global climate efforts means for the environment — and the economy

    President-elect Trump’s victory is expected to result in the U.S. exiting the Paris Agreement once again and more broadly disengaging from global climate efforts. Experts say they don’t expect this to derail international work to address global warming, but that it will cede U.S. leadership on climate issues and technology in a way that could make the country less…

  • Bills vs. 49ers weather updates: Snow, wind in forecast for 'SNF'

    "Sunday Night Football" in Week 13 sees the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here's the latest on a snowy forecast for the game.

  • La Niña’s sputtering role in an uncharted season ahead

    Canada's 2024-25 winter season comes with one big question mark rather than a stamp of certainty

  • PHOTOS: Unrelenting snow squalls blast Ontario with major totals, impact travel

    Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst

  • Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.

    A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.

  • A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas

    THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday, when it opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.

  • Bear chases moose family into pond

    This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.

  • Balsam fir trees 'at risk' in New Brunswick amid a changing climate

    While artificial Christmas trees might be the popular choice during the holiday season, nothing beats the smell of a fresh balsam fir. But new research out of the University of New Brunswick shows the popular tree is at risk of being harmed by climate change. Anthony Taylor, a forest ecologist and professor of forest management at the University of New Brunswick, said the balsam fir is an important species in the region, making up about 20 per cent of all the trees in the province.Taylor and two

  • ‘It just keeps coming and coming’: Heavy lake-effect snow dumps more than 5 feet over parts of Great Lakes region

    Post-Thanksgiving travel will be treacherous in parts of the Great Lakes region on Monday with more lake-effect snow falling after the region was already buried under feet of it, while cold temperatures remain across a large swath of the United States.

  • The wettest November on record for this Atlantic Canadian city

    With Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

  • Brazil Recycling Co-ops Are Helping Turn Plastic Waste into Shoes

    Sneaker brand Veja has teamed up with recycling waste workers in Brazil to breathe new life into plastic waste.

  • Dogs Play as Lake-Effect Snow Continues Across Lake Erie Region

    Two huskies enjoyed the wintry conditions in northwest Pennsylvania on Friday, November 29, as “prolonged and intense” lake-effect snow continued to fall across the Lake Erie region.This footage was filmed by Jen Paulson, who said she filmed her dogs – Hoonah and Denali – frolicking in the snow around her home in Millcreek Township, Erie County, on Friday evening.“They love this weather so much,” Paulson told Storyful.On Saturday morning, town officials declared a snow emergency, saying the area experienced “a severe snowstorm” that has caused widespread road closures and power outages. Credit: Jen Paulson via Storyful

  • Can the Panama Canal reinvent itself before the next drought?

    STORY: :: Tres Hermanas, Panama This unpaved road crosses the rural and self-sustaining Tres Hermanas community in Panama. But these lush valleys, home to dozens of towns, will be submerged if the Panama Canal Authority moves ahead with a plan to build a massive reservoir on the Indio River. :: Rodolfo Hernandez, Tres Hermanas resident “All that you see here, the green trees seen throughout this area, everything would be lost.” Rodolfo Hernandez is a local resident. “…The Indio River community has not yet said yes to them.” The proposal to dam the river over the next six years pits the future of thousands of people against the water needs of the powerful Canal Authority. Some don’t want to leave. Others are focused on getting fair compensation if they are forced to move. And public opposition could derail the entire project. :: Lake Alajuela, PanamaBut with more extreme weather seen over the last decade set to continue, the $1.6 billion dollar proposal seems as necessary as it seems extreme. :: Record-setting droughtTres Hermanas sits here. The state-owned Canal Authority aims to create a vast dam on the Rio Indio to secure extra freshwater. The 50-mile-long artificial waterway connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans relies on freshwater to operate its locks and, the Authority says, provide drinking water. Ricaurte Vazquez is the administrator of the Panama Canal Authority. :: Ricaurte Vazquez, Administrator, Panama Canal Authority “…And that imposes a relative disadvantage in relation to all other maritime navigation systems in the world." :: Panama Canal AuthorityWhy? Because last year was the third driest year in the canal’s 110-year history. :: Lake Gatun, PanamaAnd meteorologists forecast more severe droughts and faster water evaporation amid hotter temperatures. The waterway is Panama’s main source of hard-currency revenue and accounts for 3.1% of the country’s GDP. It is critical to U.S. imports of vehicle and commercial goods from Asia, and for U.S. exports of commodities, including liquefied natural gas. The latest drought forced vessel traffic to be restricted. But the new plan would allow up to 15 extra canal transits a day during the dry season. The Authority believes the Rio Indio reservoir project is the most complete solution to more frequent droughts. VAZQUEZ: "We understand that this is the most important challenge to maintain the canal's sustainability in the long term in the face of demand, due to Panama's population growth, which will require fresh drinking water for its consumption and that leads us to the national conversation of how to tackle this problem." :: Approvals and relocation The project must still pass a long approval process, including a public consultation. But some infrastructure work, including a bridge, is already visible. The Ministry of Public Works has said the bridge is for cars and people to cross the river. Ilya Espino de Marotta is the canal’s deputy administrator. :: Ilya Espino de Marotta, Deputy Administrator, Panama Canal Authority "Of course, the most complicated part is the process of resettling people. These are conversations that need to be held individually with each family...” To contain the Rio Indio, some 2,260 people would have to be relocated, according to an initial survey by the Canal Authority. 2,000 more would be at least partially impacted. A more accurate census should be completed in January. The project has set aside $400 million, mainly for relocations. But opinions are divided. Some would be willing to sell their land, while others want to fight the project. Dilubino Agraje Dominguez represents the Rio Indio communities through the activist group Countrymen Coordinator for Life. :: Dilubino Agraje Dominguez, Representative, Rio Indio communities"The countryside, nature, their peace for life, for work is what makes them happy. You can show them beautiful, modern things, all well-arranged, but it is not the same for the resident who is used to living under his thatched roof, taking his time to go to the mountain and resting at home whichever day he wants…” The shipping industry is apprehensive.:: November 8, 2023The country’s Supreme Court recently suspended a controversial mining contract with Canada's First Quantum Minerals, after broad public opposition. And instrumental in blocking the contract was Countrymen Coordinator for Life. :: Another option There is an alternative: to transfer water from an existing reservoir fed by the Bayano River. This plan could be finished sooner, without relocations, and is gaining traction among local communities. “There is a real importance to maintain healthy rivers...” Professor LeRoy Poff is an expert on aquatic ecology from the University of Colorado. “I think from an environmental damage point of view that this dam has many negative impacts and very few positive benefits that couldn't be acquired through this alternative project.” :: Panama Canal AuthorityBut the Canal Authority discarded the Bayano option 8 years ago over higher costs and its location. And lawyers say it could mean complicated negotiations with the hydroelectric power providers involved. Faced with a changing climate, Deputy Administrator Espino thinks both projects will be needed in the long run. Ahead of the next drought, the Canal wants shippers to consolidate cargoes and could deploy water recycling measures, if needed.For residents of Tres Hermanas, resource-intense expansion must have a limit. HERNANDEZ: "We are not against the progress of our country, our country must progress, but it must be according to what is necessary and not harming its people."

  • 5 people missing from capsized Alaska fishing boat

    Five people are missing after a fishing boat capsized near the tiny southeast Alaskan village of Couverden Point, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

  • Paralyzing lake-effect snow continues to pummel Great Lakes, dumps more than 40 inches amid arctic blast

    Paralyzing amounts of snow are continuing to smother towns along the eastern shores of the Great Lakes as a record-breaking lake-effect snowstorm blasts the region, prompting major road closures and travel bans.