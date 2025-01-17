We're Latinos who voted for Trump. He needs to fix our broken immigration system. | Opinion

We are among the record number of Latinos who voted to reelect Donald Trump, and we want him to know even as he deports dangerous criminals that most immigrants are contributing to Make America Great Again.

As Latino business leaders, we’ve built our lives and careers on the promise of the American dream. We’ve seen firsthand the power of hard work, determination and opportunity. We’ve also seen the devastating consequences of an immigration system that’s been allowed to remain broken for far too long.

Like so many other business owners, we’ve watched as Washington has failed to deliver solutions on immigration, whether delivering secure borders or delivering citizenship or work permits to hardworking immigrants and essential workers.

Too many politicians of both parties simply kicked the can down the road and hoped someone else would find an answer. That is why we cast our votes for Trump in the hope his leadership would spur real change.

Those votes weren’t about turning our backs on our communities. Our votes were about standing up for security, stability and a vision of America where every family, no matter their background, has the chance to thrive.

Latino voters want a secure border

Latino voters, especially in states like Texas, Florida and Arizona, sent a clear message: We want leaders who will protect our borders, our families and our economy.

In short, Washington’s “business as usual” attitude will not cut it.

We need sensible immigration reform that addresses two critical priorities: public safety and economic security for both our nation and immigrants.

To address these challenges, we are launching the Comité de 100, a nationwide coalition of prominent Latino business leaders across agriculture, hospitality, construction and other industries, all advocating for commonsense immigration policies.

Our coalition will represent businesses from every state, and we’ll head to Washington to meet with elected officials. We’ll tell them our stories and call for action on two fronts: securing the border and protecting essential workers.

The federal government must first get serious about addressing public security and safe and orderly borders. Illegal drugs and violence have devastated too many in our communities. Strengthening enforcement to remove violent individuals who pose a threat is a crucial step to restoring trust and faith in the immigration system.

Congress’ recent bipartisan prioritization of this via the Laken Riley Act shows that Congress is finally willing to take serious steps rather than just jawboning the issue.

However, we also need practical solutions to ensure that businesses can legally hire workers they need. Long-term immigrant workers who are contributing to critical industries need legal work permits. Employers and our economy need this as well.

Immigrants are essential contributors to US economy

Immigrants do not replace American workers − they complement them, and the immigrant workforce supercharges the agriculture, construction and hospitality sectors, which make up nearly 30% of the U.S. economy.

Farming is a labor-intensive industry, and immigrants make up about 70% of farm workers in the United States. Immigrants tend to crops and care for animals.

In construction, immigrants install drywall, carpet and tile and build sturdy roofs. These workers make up about 30% of the total workforce. The country’s current housing crisis demands builders, and these migrant workers can help.

The bottom line is America needs workers.

Beyond their work contributions, the vast majority of these immigrant workers are also law-abiding. And they’re not just employees − they are active contributors to our communities, friends and, for some, family.

Likewise, Dreamers who were brought here illegally as kids grew up here, went to our universities and are helping drive industries like technology and health care. They're critical contributors to American society. Protecting them ensures we keep their talent, drive and innovation, which truly makes our country great.

Latino-owned businesses create an economic output of $2.8 trillion and represent a substantial portion of the economic landscape.

In general, immigrants play a vital role in driving the U.S. economy, contributing an impressive 17% to our nation’s GDP. Undocumented immigrants also make powerful contributions, paying $59.4 billion in federal taxes every year.

Together, immigrants contribute $579 billion in federal, state and local taxes, proving that their hard work and resilience are essential to the prosperity of the United States.

Deporting migrant workers would also be economically devastating, leading to a loss of 4.2% to 6.8% of annual gross domestic product, or $1.1 trillion to $1.7 trillion.

Reform doesn’t mean compromising on security or values. It means finding solutions that strengthen both. It means creating legal pathways for workers to fill essential roles while maintaining the rule of law. It means protecting families while ensuring our economy remains competitive globally.

As Latino business leaders who supported President Trump, we’re urging him to address both sides of the security issue. We need President Trump to strike a deal that secures the border and upholds the rule of law, while also creating a clear pathway for long-term, contributing immigrant workers to earn legal work permits. It’s time for action on both fronts – no more delays.

Latino voters have spoken: We want solutions that work for everyone.

Massey Villarreal is the CEO and president of Precision Task Group and lives in Houston. Sam Sanchez, who lives in Chicago, is the owner of Third Coast Hospitality and a board member of the National Restaurant Association.

