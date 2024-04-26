'We're Not Going Anywhere': Students at Northwestern University Camp in Solidarity With Gaza

Students at Northwestern University camped out for the night in solidarity with Gaza, footage captured in the early hours of Friday, April 26, shows.

According to the Northwestern Daily, some 50 students set up the encampment on Thursday morning urging the university to cut ties with companies and institutions associated with Israel.

“We’re not going anywhere,” the recorder of the video wrote on X. Credit: @AlexdaCHEZ via Storyful

Video Transcript

