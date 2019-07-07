"We're not as good as we thought" says Riders' Coach

"We're not as good as we thought," said Craig Dickenson moments after losing to his brother Dave in the first meeting of sibling head coaches in CFL history.

But that angle took a back seat Saturday night after the Roughriders failed in their first indicator game of the season.

A team never really knows how it truly measures up until they go up against the defending champs.

An easy win over the Argos five days earlier had them feeling good about themselves, until the Stampeders went and spoiled all those warm and fuzzy thoughts.

Bragging rights in the Dickenson family go to Dave after round one.

"I think it tells us we've got a little more work than we thought, but it's a long season."

The Stampeders whooped the Riders across the board at Mosaic Stadium, taking advantage of rookies on the corners and finding weaknesses against a defence that suddenly couldn't tackle.

Adding salt to the wound was the fact that the Calgary's offence was led by a quarterback making his CFL start.

The league's most expensive player, Bo Levi Mitchell, missed his first meaningful game since 2014, so maybe the Riders defence arrived at the ball park thinking it was going to be their night.

"I said before it's the unknown that worries you," said linebacker Solomon Elimimian after making his Riders debut.

The only tape the Riders had on Nick Arbuckle was the last few minutes of Calgary's come-from-behind win over B.C. the week before.

Arbuckle outperformed the Riders' Cody Fajardo who quickly plummeted back down to earth after consecutive 400 yard performances.

One of the best back-to-back showings by a newbie quarterback in CFL history was forgotten by a mistake-riddled show consisting of turnovers and sacks.

But all the credit in the world to Fajardo who owned up to it and put the loss on himself.

Not all quarterbacks will do that.

