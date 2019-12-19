We're in Qatar to win not to show Europe is the best, says Klopp





1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"Why should we think that European football stands overall or whatever? But still one game is not enough. You cannot judge a player after one game and you cannot judge a team after one game. But they are good; I saw in the game against Al Sadd already and good players. But we were in it for us really new line-up really dominant in a lot of moments so this kind of switch what they do from time to time Monterrey with five in the back, four in the back, didn't cause us too much problems. We had sensational football moments with Naby (Keita) and Mo (Salah) especially when we passed the ball through so we did what we had to do. We were not here to show that Europe is stronger than North America or Mexico or whatever. We just wanted to win the game and all the rest other people have to judge."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL STRIKER, MOHAMED SALAH, SAYING:

"I think it was a tough game. They were very aggressive against us, you know. All of us were caring about our legs and they were really aggressive and I think the referee doesn't protect us too much but I'm not here to complain about it but I think in the end we show our quality and we win in the last minutes so I think we deserve it."

STORY: Substitute Roberto Firmino grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Mexico's Monterrey 2-1 on Wednesday (December 18) to reach the Club World Cup final, where they will play Brazil's Flamengo.

Liverpool, without centre back Virgil van Dijk, who was missing through illness and with Firmino and Sadio Mane starting on the bench, never truly imposed themselves on the game but their trademark perseverance paid off and earned them a place in Saturday's final.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was happy with his team's performance, insisting Monterrey are a good team and that the match was not a platform to show European club soccer's dominance over the rest of the world.

It was a cruel ending though for Monterrey who played with discipline and brightness on the counter-attack and could have enjoyed a famous night had it not been for the alertness of Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker.

With Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip injured, Klopp had to ask midfielder Jordan Henderson to fill in for Van Dijk alongside Joe Gomez in the centre of a makeshift defence.

There were also starts for Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in attack, as Klopp began with two-thirds of his usual attacking trident on the bench, presumably with Saturday's final in mind.

Liverpool got off to the ideal start when they took a 12th-minute lead as Mohamed Salah split the Monterrey defence with a clever reverse pass which Naby Keita raced on to and confidently slotted home.

The lead, however, lasted only two minutes as Liverpool's defence failed to deal effectively with a high ball into the box. A shot from Jesus Gallardo was blocked, but the ball fell to Rogelio Funes Mori who fired home to make it 1-1.

Liverpool's Alisson Becker was the busier of the two goalkeepers, twice foiling the dangerous Colombian winger Dorlan Pabon before the break.

Pabon was again a threat after the interval with Becker at full stretch to keep out his sweetly-struck free kick and the Brazilian keeper also did well with a long-range effort from Funes Mori.

Yet with the game heading for extra-time, Firmino, who only came on in the 85th minute, settled the encounter.

The Brazilian turned in a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold at the near post, after good work from Salah, who kept the ball alive before bringing the right back into the game.

Monterrey face a two-legged Liga MX playoff final against Club America on Dec. 26 and 29.

Saturday's (December 21) final will mark a repeat of the 1981 Intercontinental Cup, the tournament's forerunner, when a Zico inspired Flamengo beat Liverpool 3-0 in Tokyo.

