'We're ready for you': Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes Taylor Swift

And then there were nine. On Thursday night Taylor Swift entered single digits for Eras Tour shows left before the concert wraps on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

"Oh Toronto, we are so back," Swift bellowed to the packed Roger Centre as she strutted the catwalk before pointing to the crowd to cheer. An applause from tens of thousands fans erupted as her blue and gold bodysuit shimmered in the stage lights.

“I really want to spend those nine shows with the most generous, encouraging, welcoming, passionate, excitable fans, so we came to see you in Toronto," she said.

The singer-songwriter, fresh off six Grammy nominations, thanked the audience for supporting her over her 18-year career. Opening act Gracie Abrams mentioned how much getting a nomination with Swift for "Us." meant to her.

"Earlier this week we were nominated for a Grammy," Abrams said before completing her set. "I've been extra excited to sing it with you here."

Before Abrams took the stage, fans captured photos of Swift's production team recognizing the Indigenous people of Canada and participating in an age-old tradition of acknowledging the land.

"We acknowledge that we are performing today at the Rogers Centre, located on Treaty 13 Lands — traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the credit and the tradition home of many other nations including the Anishinaabeg, Haudenosaunee, Chipppewa and Wendat peoples," the message read in part.

Perfect Christmas gift for Swifties: Celebrate Taylor Swift's unprecedented Eras Tour with USA TODAY's enchanting book

Enthusiasts of the singer's 11 eras piled in to the closed-roof arena for the first of six shows spread out over two weeks. Some Swifties waited hours in merchandise lines to grab a $95 blue crewneck sweater or $110 beige hoodie. Others bought catered snacks like "Bejeweled pretzels," "Lavender Haze cocktails" and "Hi, I'm the popcorn, It's me."

Canada's prime minister welcomes Swift

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked the superstar for ending her two-year global show in Canada.

"We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13," Trudeau tweeted about two hours before the singer took the stage. "Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada. Has this always been your endgame?"

We’re ready for you, @taylorswift13. Good choice wrapping the Eras Tour in Canada.



Has this always been your endgame? #TorontoVancouver — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 14, 2024

After Swift announced more European dates in July 2023, Trudeau campaigned on X, formerly Twitter, to have the singer include Canada as a destination. He tried to allure her with clever puns including her song titles.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," he said.

Toronto greeted Swift with open arms. Police horses had friendship bracelets draped around their necks. A 140-foot inflatable bracelet — made by artist Shawn Kolodny in New Orleans — was sent via Indianapolis's Lucas Oil Stadium to Toronto's Rogers Centre.

Stadium-sized friendship bracelets welcome Taylor Swift fans on Superdome in New Orleans

In the ultimate friendship bracelet exchange, the art will more than likely make its way to BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'We're ready for you': Justin Trudeau welcomes Taylor Swift to Toronto