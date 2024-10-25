‘We were sleeping’ when Israeli strike hit in Khan Younis, Palestinian says
Moamen Abu Toha says there’s ‘no safe place’ in Gaza after the latest strike hit the building in Khan Younis where he and his family were sheltering.
The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
Anderson Cooper and Charlamagne Tha God got into a tussle on the former’s CNN show when Charlamagne called out news networks like CNN for focusing less on Donald Trump being a fascist and more on topics related to Kamala Harris such as whether or not she’s Black, a false claim Trump has touted at several points. …
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee and a prominent Democratic congressman asked the U.S. attorney general on Thursday to appoint a special counsel to investigate whether Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was functioning as an unregistered foreign agent for Saudi Arabia, according to a letter from the lawmakers. The letter from U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin cited an Oct. 4 Reuters report that revealed that Kushner on multiple occasions had discussed U.S.-Saudi diplomacy concerning Israel with Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, since leaving government.
Partners at the Wall Street firm backing Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social used company funds to pay for prostitutes, abused drugs, partied with strippers and lost millions of dollars gambling, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. EF Hutton is also being investigated for securities fraud, and investors have accused its brokers of pushing speculative investments, according to competing lawsuits filed by two of the firm’s partners. The company specializes in taking
“Let me make sure you all understand this," the former president told a Kamala Harris campaign rally in Georgia.
The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.
Critics mocked the moment between the Republican nominee and his running mate as cringeworthy.
“Oh my God," Berman responded to Harry Enten's Harris-Trump election scenario.
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
"All of a sudden, she’s Black female Jesus," the ex-CNN star said of the Democratic presidential nominee.
A sarcastic statue dedicated to Jan. 6, 2021, insurrectionists was unveiled in front of the Capitol on Thursday morning. The piece features a bronze shaped pile of feces resting atop a desk with California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D) name above a short paragraph explaining the monument. “This memorial honors the brave men and women who…
The US and NATO on Wednesday confirmed that hundreds, possibly thousands, of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, raising fears they are headed to fight in Ukraine. Experts warn it could backfire, as their exposure to the outside world and realization they will serve as “cannon fodder” may spur what Kim Jong-un fears most: defections. "There is evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia," US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday, for the first time confirming an October
The New York Times reporter also dismissed an idea about how the former president has changed since his first run in 2016.
TUBAS, West Bank (Reuters) -In the West Bank city of Tubas, the Palestinian Authority has been rounding up militants who are spoiling for a fight with Israel and challenging its own rule, seeking to show it can help shape the future for Palestinians after the war in Gaza. President Mahmoud Abbas' Palestinian Authority (PA) has poured forces into Tubas, saying it aims to quash lawlessness and deny Israel pretexts to raid the city in the occupied territory.
More than a month into the outbreak of open war between Israel and Hezbollah, the Shiite group is still showing itself capable of launching rockets, drones and now precision missiles deep into Israeli territory despite the near obliteration of its political and military leadership. In the third week of September, in the final weeks before the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the world that the aims of Israel’s war were
"We have a duty to warn the public about the grave danger posed by returning this man to power."