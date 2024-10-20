What were the surprise songs for night 2 of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Miami?

Taylor Swift performs “The Man” from “Lover” at The Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

On a Miami night that included suspicious black outfits and the famous “This is Not Taylor’s Version” T-shirt for the song “22,” Taylor Swift fans were ever more certain an announcement regarding “Reputation: Taylor’s Version” was coming.

It was not. But they did get a new purple dress during the surprise songs — and surprise songs from both “Reputation” and “Debut,” the last two of Swift’s albums that will be re-recorded.

For her second show Saturday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens — one that was a lot drier that Friday’s damp extravaganza — Swift reached into her past for the nightly surprise songs.

The acoustic set began with “Should’ve Said No” from Debut and morphed into “I Did Something Bad” from “Reputation.”

For her stint at the piano, she played the haunting “loml” from “The Tortured Poets Department” and blended it with “White Horse” from “Fearless.”

The acoustic set of the Eras comes between “The Tortured Poets Department” and “Midnights” sets and feature Swift by herself on stage without band or dancers, singing one song on guitar and one on piano or mashups of thematically related songs.

On Friday, the set began with a mashup of the country ballad “Tim McGraw” from her debut album and “Timeless” from the album “Speak Now.” The piano surprise songs blended “This Is Me Trying” from her album “folklore” with “Daylight” from “Lover.”

”It’s a wild card challenge,” Swift told the audience Saturday. “I never do the same thing twice. Every single night is different.”

Last November, Swift started experimenting with the mashups, starting with two songs from “1989,” “Is It Over Now?” and “Out of the Woods.”

The Eras Tour continues Sunday at Hard Rock, with opening act Gracie Abrams. It wraps up Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia.