'We're trying to make it fun'; First ever Mi'kmaw language A/V production studio

ESKASONI — A question inspired Tom Johnson to start recording his language in an audio/video format.

It was: "In a couple of generations, there might not be any more speakers; if no more speakers exist, how can we properly teach the language?"

Kji Wikuom (Grand Wigwam) Studios, the first-ever Mi'kmaw language audio and video production studio, is nestled in the heart of Eskasoni First Nation on 15 Medicine Trail Road.

It is Johnson's way of acting on his commitment to preserve and revitalize the Mi'kmaq language. He says the genesis of Kji Wikuom Studios was born out of necessity and vision.

This demand led him and Bernie Francis, a Mi'kmaq linguist, to dream up a space where the language could flourish. Their discussions were driven by a shared concern over the conventional written language teaching methods, which they felt were inadequate for a language deeply rooted in oral tradition.

"I used to get a lot of calls to do voice-over work; I had a little studio in my garage, and I did a lot of work there, but I couldn't keep up with it. Bernie Francis and I were having discussions and were kind of worried about the language because everybody was writing it down," said Johnson. "It's a colonial-based approach to teaching a non-colonial language. We wanted to try to bring in an immersive, self-guided program."

The studio is more than just a recording space; it's a flexible environment designed to adapt to various production needs, from one-on-one interviews to live music sessions and more. Johnson elaborated on the studio's versatility, saying flexibility is critical to the studio's goal of capturing and celebrating the Mi'kmaq language in all its forms.

"Our thing here is to capture the audio/video component of Mi'kmaw speakers, and we're going to be doing it in different ways," said Johnson. "This is the main studio, and it's multi-purpose; we can change it around to whatever we need. If we want to do a cooking show, it's ready. We can move that out and bring a live band in with the green screen. If we want to do a talk show, we can set it up for that, too."

Story continues

Beyond its physical capabilities, Kji Wikuom Studios is pioneering in its educational approach. Johnson says his team is working on a range of projects, including short instructional clips and comprehensive linguistics courses, all aimed at making the Mi'kmaq language accessible and engaging to learners at different levels.

"The videos will have options for if you don't understand or are a non-speaker, or if you are more advanced with no subtitles, with a lot in between," he said. "We're trying to make it fun. We don't want to force anything down anyone's throat, but I truly believe that once we get going and start producing our content, people will naturally want to view it and take part in it."

"We had Bernie Francis do a linguistics 101 course, a course for people who are teaching the language. We had it at the fisheries complex, and the team came in, and we recorded the sessions," said Johnson. "That was the first time Bernie taught the course fully in Mi'kmaw. Usually, he does it in English, but he had all speakers there; it will be an interesting video once it goes out."

The studio's work is not just about language preservation; it's about making the Mi'kmaq language a vibrant and integral part of contemporary culture. This vision is echoed by the studio's team, including Tristan Johnson, an audio/video editor who says he initially underestimated the project's impact.

"Working with learning the language, at first, I feel like my vision for this was kind of shortsighted," said Tristan. "Once I saw the kind of work that we were capturing, I was like, 'Okay, this is actually really important.'"

Issac Jeddore Gould, an audio/video specialist, says they had some experience before working at Kji Wikuom but remarked on the professional training provided to the staff.

"I did some work like this in school and have some industry experience. I was a production assistant and a set painter the summer before I started here," they said. "We had trained professionals here training us on the equipment. I feel like now I have a good handle and understanding around what we need to do."

Tom Johnson, who sits on provincial and national indigenous language boards, says his vision for Kji Wikuom Studios is rooted in a deep sense of responsibility to his heritage, language, and community. He says his commitment is natural; anything else would be fighting against nature.

"I just feel like if I don't do something with the knowledge I have, then I'm doing an injustice."

Mitchell Ferguson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cape Breton Post