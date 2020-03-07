'We're in uncharted territories:' some events cancelled, postponed as coronavirus spreads

Fear over the spread of coronavirus in British Columbia has led to the cancellation of at least one major event, while organizers of other public gatherings are taking steps to keep people safe and healthy.

A popular Persian festival in West Vancouver, which celebrates the new year is not going forward.

The Nowruz festival has for 29 years had thousands of people gather at Ambleside Park to leap over the flames of small fires, eat food and listen and dance to performers. But the 30th edition will not take place until, hopefully, next year.

Davood Ghavami, an organizer of the festival with the Iranian-Canadian Congress of Canada, says despite months of planning, going forward with it isn't worth it, since Iran has become one of the regions outside China hit hardest with COVID-19 infections.

"The safety and security of the public is the top priority for the Iranian-Canadian Congress," he said about the agonizing decision to cancel the event.

B.C. currently has 21 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus which originated in Central China in December. Officials have not been able to track the origins of one of the cases, meaning the virus could be circulating in the community.

On Friday, the province ramped up its response to the outbreak by outlining a wide-ranging provincial pandemic co-ordination plan to contain its spread.

The seriousness of the outbreak has organizers of events where many people will be close together rethinking whether or not to go ahead or what precautions to take to help people avoid the virus.

A major fundraising gala for the B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation, which was set to take place on Saturday at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

"We're in uncharted territories. Right now, we're trying to regroup and figure out what those next steps look like," said Surina Sproul a spokesperson for the foundation.

Sproul said the decision to postpone came after feedback from volunteers and guests of the gala who were worried. Up to 600 people were to attend the gala, which hopes to raise $5 million to support the hospital's orthopedic program.

"I think the heightened media conversations that were happening just were raising questions about their comfort in attending," she said.

