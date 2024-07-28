'We're the underdogs' Kamala Harris tells her supporters

STORY: :: 'We are the underdogs' Kamala Harris

tells her supporters at this rally for 'people power'

::Pittsfield, Massachusetts

:: July 27, 2024

::Kamala Harris, U.S. Vice President

"We got a fight ahead of us. And we are the underdogs in this race. That was said - we're the underdogs in this race. But this is a people-powered campaign, and we have momentum. The day after I announced my candidacy, we saw the best 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential campaign history."

“And you may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record and some of what he and his running mate are saying, it's just plain weird."

At the event, headlined by singer-songwriter James Taylor, Harris also hit many of the themes she evoked this week during a blitz of campaign appearances since ascending to the top of the ticket after Democratic President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed her.

Harris said her campaign was about the future, while Trump wanted to return the country to a "dark past." She again contrasted her background as a prosecutor with Trump's record as a convicted felon.