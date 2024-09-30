'We're a voice for the people and are making a difference'

A residents' group says it will continue to support people living in one of England's most deprived areas, even after a lottery-backed grant runs out next year.

Revoelution, a community organisation formed to improve conditions in the Revoe area of Blackpool, received £1m from the National Lottery's Big Local fund in 2014.

According to official statistics examining health, income, crime, employment and education, Revoe is the second most deprived area out of 32,000 in England.

The remaining £200,000 from the Big Local project grant has to be spent by the end of 2025.

Found in the shadow of Blackpool Tower, Revoe is only about a third of a mile (500m) away from the noisy excitement and bright lights of the seafront.

Hordes of tourists rarely see how tough life can be for many Revoe residents though.

Revoelution aims to make a difference in a number of ways, from a work club which helps people apply for jobs, to a food pantry selling essential items at a reduced price.

Social events including bingo nights and youth art clubs also offer a lifeline to those struggling with loneliness or isolation.

Revoelution chairwoman Angela Buss says her group aims to give local people "something to aspire to" [BBC]

"We're a voice for the people in this area," says Revoelution chairwoman Angela Buss.

"We can speak to the council, we can speak to the NHS, we can speak to so many different people and say 'Please come and give us help'.

"It's about people being able to aspire to things and to take their own lives in their own hands."

Rather than waiting for people to come to them in search of assistance, Angela says Revoelution staff and volunteers proactively go around the neighbourhood, knocking on doors, asking if anyone needs help.

Revoelution's community engagement workers have spoken to more than 1,000 people, making referrals for food parcels and for support with utility bills.

"The statistics are grim," acknowledges project co-ordinator Simon Lawton. "But when you look around, it doesn't feel like a grim, desolate place."

Enjoying one of Revoelution's bingo sessions, Pauline tell us she moved to a flat in in the area after a period of homelessness.

She says the Revoelution team has "helped me come out of my shell, and get to know people and communicate with people".

Angela says she is determined that her team's work must continue, even after the last of the lottery grant is spent next year.

"Because of how successful we've been in doing what we do, and making a difference and a change, we're going to carry on as a charity."

Simon Lawton, from the Revoelution community group, describes Revoe as a "bustling and lively" neighbourhood [BBC]

Listen to the best of BBC Radio Lancashire on Sounds and follow BBC Lancashire on Facebook, X and Instagram. You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

More like this