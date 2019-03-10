Wes Nelson given the all-clear for 'Dancing On Ice' finale

Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer during a photocall for Dancing On Ice. (Photo by Joe Maher/WireImage)

Wes Nelson has confirmed he has been given the all-clear to compete in tonight’s (10 March) Dancing on Ice final, after a last minute injury scare on Saturday.

Fans feared the former Love Island star might not be fit for the grand finale after he suffered a wrist injury 24 hours before he was set to compete against fellow finalists Saara Aalto and James Jordan.

Wes eased fans concerns on Instagram Stories the same day he suffered the setback. He posted: “I have been assessed and I WILL be skating in tomorrow’s Dancing on Ice final” – along with a screenshot of online articles detailing his injury.

A release from ITV said Nelson was seen by a physio, who informed him he had “popped a small bone out of his wrist”.

But now he has been given the all clear, and will take centre stage on the rink with skate partner 22-year-old Vanessa Bauer.

The 20-year-old reality TV star revealed in an interview with The Sunday Mirror that his split from Megan Barton-Hanson has helped him reach the final, as their relationship issues were impacting on his concentration.

Wes explained: “For the first three weeks I struggled to wake up, I’d be late and unable focus. At ­training I would be nowhere near as focused as I am now – I’d be skating and then run off to use my phone.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson from (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images) More

“It was a constant cycle of not being able to train. We’d get momentum, we were finally getting somewhere and then I’d have to take a call – now I’m much more focused.”

Wes met Megan on the 2018 series of Love Island. Their relationship started to show cracks when the former nuclear design engineer began training for Dancing On Ice, with Megan admitting to being jealous of Vanessa and how close she and Wes had become.





Dancing On Ice – The Final, will be on ITV from 6pm tonight (March 10).