Wes Streeting announces plans for mass expansion of GP services to save the NHS

Wes Streeting has ordered health officials to rewrite staffing plans to train thousands more GPs, health visitors and community nurses - E+

A mass expansion of GP services is being planned to tackle the NHS workforce crisis.

Wes Streeting has ordered health officials to rewrite staffing plans, in order to train thousands more GPs, health visitors and community nurses.

Before Labour won the election, Mr Streeting warned that the GP system stood “on the brink of collapse” and vowed to divert funds to practices to save “the front door” of the NHS.

Today, he pledges to rewrite NHS workforce plans to create a “transformed health service”.

The Health Secretary told The Telegraph that Lord Darzi, a leading surgeon, has “diagnosed the dire state of the NHS, including that too many people end up in hospital because there aren’t the resources in the community to reach patients earlier”.

He said: “Our 10-year health plan will deliver three big shifts in the focus of healthcare from hospital to community, analogue to digital, and sickness to prevention. We will refresh the NHS workforce plan to fit the transformed health service we will build over the next decade, so the NHS has the staff it needs to treat patients on time again.”

Last year, health officials drew up a strategy – which would have seen a 49 per cent increase in hospital consultants by 2036 – but just 4 per cent more GPs.

Now, they will be told to “refresh” the plan to tip the balance in favour of services closer to home, meaning far more GPs, health visitors and community nurses trained and hired.

The strategy, which will detail major policy changes, will be published in line with the landmark 10-year plan for the NHS that is set to be launched in spring.

Health officials will then be asked to rewrite the workforce plan to ensure there are sufficient staff working in the areas being expanded.

The changes are also likely to include scaling back in the expansion of hospital doctors, with more medical students encouraged to be trained to work in general practice.

Lord Darzi, a former health minister, released a landmark report last September about the dire situation the NHS - Aaron Chown/PA

In September, a report by Lord Darzi warned that the NHS is in a “critical condition” with too many patients ending up in hospital because there are not enough family doctors to meet demand.

Reforms will see GP practices, which allow patients to see the doctor of their choice and those which provide good continuity of care, receiving higher funding than other surgeries.

Neighbourhood health centres – a one-stop shop bringing together GP practices with physiotherapists, nurses, care workers and health visitors – will be introduced, in a bid to boost access to services.

The refreshed NHS long-term workforce plan is likely to include an expansion in training places for GPs as well as far more community roles for physiotherapists, nurses and health visitors.

But the biggest challenge for the Government will be finding the incentives to persuade more doctors to become GPs and to retain more staff.

Across the country, family doctors have embarked on industrial action, including work-to-rule measures capping the number of patients they see.

Local medical committees recently instructed the British Medical Association’s GP committee to ballot members on escalating the action to full strikes, with GPs furious that they are facing extra costs from the National Insurance hike for employers.

Policymakers are already working on proposals to reduce red tape for GPs, with doctors complaining that the amount of time spent on paperwork is driving many out.

Insiders say that changing the career structure for GPs could tempt more into the profession, with younger doctors more likely to want “portfolio” careers which combine some days as a family doctor with academic and training roles.

There is also interest in an expansion of salaried GPs, with younger doctors showing less interest in working for themselves.

Other policies under consideration could include the “golden hello” payments worth up to £20,000 to encourage doctors to work in underdoctored areas.

The majority of GPs are partners, with an average annual earnings of £140,000. While the average works around six half-day sessions a week – equivalent to three days a week – many say the paperwork pushes their hours to the equivalent of working full time.

The latest published figures show in 2021, GPs worked an average of 38 hours a week, down from 41 hours and 20 minutes in 2012.

International data shows Britain has 16 per cent fewer fully qualified GPs than most other high-income countries, relative to its population.

The number of health visitors has fallen by almost 20 per cent since 2019, while the number of nurses working in the community has fallen by more than five per cent since 2009.

Sir Keir Starmer says the NHS’s 10-year plan will be the ‘biggest reimaginings’ of the service yet - Julian Simmonds

Ministers will promise an “unrelenting approach” to deliver an NHS fit for the future.

Sir Keir Starmer has said the NHS 10-year plan will be the “biggest reimagining of the NHS since its birth”, with far more care being delivered in the community, rather than by hospitals.

It comes after the Chancellor set aside £25 billion in funding for the health service for the next two years.

On Thursday, Sir Keir said cutting hospital backlogs so that 92 per cent of patients wait no longer than 18 weeks for hospital treatment by 2029 will be one of six milestone targets.

The focus has caused concern that tackling long waits in A&E will become less of a priority.

According to Lord Darzi’s report, GPs are “seeing more patients than ever before, but with the number of fully qualified GPs relative to the population falling, waiting times are rising and patient satisfaction is at its lowest ever level”.

He added: “The NHS budget is not being spent where it should be – too great a share is being spent in hospitals, too little in the community, and productivity is too low.”

With more and more funding ploughed into hospitals, the proportion of the NHS budget going to primary care has fallen by a quarter in just over a decade.

Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of NHS England, said: “The NHS is nothing without our incredible staff and having a sustainable workforce is a key building block for an NHS fit for the future – that’s why we committed to update the plan regularly so that it reflects the changing and growing needs of patients.

“While the NHS is delivering more care to patients in the community, with the expansion of virtual wards, community diagnostic centres and neighbourhood hubs, part of our longer-term goal is delivering even more care out of hospitals, and we’ll work closely with the government to refresh the workforce plan, alongside the upcoming 10 Year Health Plan.”