Wesley Snipes Breaks Multiple Guinness World Records With Blade’s Return In ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Wesley Snipes is getting his flowers after his unexpected MCU appearance.

Guinness World Records announced this week that the actor took two titles when he reprised his role as Blade in his recent Deadpool & Wolverine cameo after originating the live-action character in his first 1998 solo movie outing.

With his return coming nearly 26 years after first playing the half-vampire “daywalker” (aka Eric Brooks), Snipes beats out Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman for Longest Career as a Live-Action Marvel Character. After Jackman first played Wolverine (aka Logan) in 2000’s X-Men, he was expected to beat out Patrick Stewart‘s Professor Charles Xavier for the title with his latest performance.

With more than 19 years since his last appearance in Blade: Trinity (2004), Snipes also claims Longest Gap Between Character Appearances in Marvel Films. Alfred Molina previously held the record with his return as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), 17 years after Spider-Man 2 (2004).

After first co-starring with Reynolds in Blade: Trinity, Snipes admitted he “did not think it was possible” to reprise the character until Reynolds reached out about the cameo.

“I didn’t think he would be able to pull it off,” Snipes told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it. Disney was into it. And also because they had Mahershala [Ali], you know, cast for the next upcoming version of it. So, it didn’t make sense to me.”

Marvel first confirmed the Blade reboot with Ali back in 2019, but the project has since been met with multiple delays, including directors Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange‘s exits from the film and the 2023 WGA strike.

Blade is scheduled for a Nov. 7, 2025 premiere.

