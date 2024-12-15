West Africa bloc meets as military rulers vow to quit

West African leaders from the regional group ECOWAS met on Sunday for a summit with three nation members led by military governments on the brink of quitting the bloc.

Before the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) meeting, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger reaffirmed as "irreversible" their decision a year ago to quit the group, which they condemned as subservient to ex-colonial ruler France.

The imminent departure of the three Sahel states could have a major impact on free trade and movement as well as on security cooperation in a region where jihadists tied both to Al Qaeda and Islamic State are gaining ground.

Among those attending the summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja will be Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who was appointed as a mediator with the breakaway states by the 15-member Ecowas in July.

Faye said last week he was "making progress" in talks with the three and said there was no reason for them not to maintain relations, especially given the security situation.

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe has also been mediating with the Sahel states.

"While the impending exit of Burkina, Faso, Mali and Niger from Ecowas is disheartening, we commend the ongoing mediation efforts," Ecowas commission president Omar Touray said at the opening of the summit.

The departure of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger will become effective next month, one year after their initial announcement, in January 2024, according to the bloc's regulations.

(AFP)



