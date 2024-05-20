West Baltimore teenager dedicates his time to improving the community
Improving the community takes an all hands on deck approach. One West Baltimore teenager is dedicating his resources to making the city a better place to live and for all age groups. "There's too much negativity being shown when it comes to youth. Everybody's talking about how there's gun violence... skipping school...but at the end of the day, we have a lot of beauty here," said Jalil Liverman, a local entrepreneur. That beauty can be found in 18-year-old Liverman's efforts. At the top of his to-do-list, is improving Baltimore, bridging the gap between young and old.