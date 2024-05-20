The West can't completely isolate Russian banks because it would be disastrous beyond Russia

Huileng Tan
·4 min read

  • The West has tried for more than two years to cripple Moscow's finances by way of sanctions.

  • But the West hasn't blocked all Russian banks' access to SWIFT due to potential global impact.

  • Russia's economy is in "deep, deep trouble" due to sanctions and finite reserves, an economist said.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine, the West slapped Moscow with swathes of sanctions in an attempt to cripple its finances and force it to end the war quickly.

However, more than two years later, the war is ongoing and the Kremlin is touting its robust economy.

But it's not because the sanctions are not effective. It's really because the West hasn't gone all the way. There's one major thing the West could, but won't, do: kill all Russian banks' access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, or SWIFT.

The West hasn't gone all in to block Russian access to SWIFT

From February to May 2022, the US and European Union repeatedly moved to block some Russian banks' access to SWIFT — but spared those that process international oil and gas payments.

That's because Russia is a major energy exporter, so abruptly cutting off all its banks' access would have a massive knock-on impact globally.

"There'd be a lot of collateral damage that would affect non-Russian banks and other banks in the international banking system," Alex Capri, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore, told Business Insider.

The international banking system is interconnected. Trade financing involving multiple parties moves down complex supply chains as commodities move from the supplier to the end buyer.

"If you paralyze the entire Russian banking system, there'll be other banks around the world that will take the brunt of it as well, because they finance trade and other commodities," said Capri, who described cutting off the access of all Russian banks as "the nuclear option."

However, if things get "really bad," such as in a rapid expansion of the war in Ukraine, the West could "absolutely" double down and shut the Russian banks from SWIFT, added Capri, who was the regional leader of KPMG's international trade and customs practice in Asia Pacific and a former international trade specialist at the US Customs Service.

But it may not come to such a step after all.

'Russia's economy is in deep, deep trouble'

Despite the West's frustration with how Russia's economy still appears to be holding up, the sanctions appear to be finally working.

This is in part due to secondary sanctions. The West has tightened its restrictions against companies in third-party countries that still do business with Russia.

So while Russia has been able to hang on to its economy so far, the economy is in "deep, deep trouble" in the medium term, Richard Portes, an economics professor at London Business School, told BI.

Portes cited the scaling back of Russia's "natural trade partners" — those near the country geographically — as a major stumbling stone.

"Russia is not trading with Europe, so the opportunities, the possibilities for profitable, sensible trade, are very limited," Portes told BI.

While Russia has managed to pivot most of its oil exports from Europe — previously its single largest market — to India and China, such a move comes with costs that include lower selling prices and logistical challenges.

"These alternatives cannot properly, effectively, efficiently, productively replace trading with Europe," Portes said.

Human capital and investment are also flowing out due to Russia's brain drain and the West's restrictions on investment and trade.

"In five years, you're going see a really disastrous slowdown in the Russian economy," said Portes, who called for stronger sanctions enforcement.

Russia cannot create foreign reserves

One key reason why Russia's economy is unlikely to hold up is due to the finite nature of its reserves.

"Russia can compensate for a fall in revenues from natural resource exports using its gold and currency reserves, as well as the effect of shrinking imports," Alexander Kolyandr, a financial analyst, wrote in a post for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on April 9. "But reserves are not infinite, and there is a limit to how far imports can contract."

Portes agreed with this stance.

"Unless there was a big increase in the oil price or some other windfall, they would have major problems financing imports over the next couple of years in the near-term future," Portes said.

In a reflection of how financially isolated Russia has become, the country has limited options other than the Chinese yuan for its reserves, the Central Bank of Russia said in a report in March.

In April 2022, Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina warned Russia's reserves can't last forever.

"A significant problem is that they are running out of foreign exchange reserves, and you can't create foreign reserves," Portes added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi crashes, search under way

    DUBAI (Reuters) -A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed on Sunday as it was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog, an Iranian official told Reuters, and rescuers were struggling to reach the site of the incident. The official said the lives of Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", which happened on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest. A Turkish drone identified a source of heat suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage and had shared the coordinates of the possible crash site with Iranian authorities, Anadolu news agency said on X.

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Stefanik Loses It When Fox News Host Reminds Her She Called Trump a ‘Whack Job’

    "It's a disgrace that you would take a New York Times article and just read negative quotes," the congresswoman said to host Shannon Bream

  • Ukraine bombs the port where Russia's Black Sea fleet moved to after Crimea got too risky for its warships, reports say

    Ukraine missiles and drones hit the Novorossiysk where Russia's Black Sea fleet took refuge after repeated attacks on its Crimea base, reports said.

  • Trump sought $1 billion from oil execs for his 2024 campaign in a deal worth $110 billion to energy giants, reports say

    Trump is alleged to have sought $1 billion from oil execs for his 2024 campaign in a deal worth $110 billion to energy giants, The Guardian reported.

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota

    KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for

  • Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…

  • Ukraine ups pressure on US to allow strikes in Russia: ‘This is insane’

    Ukraine’s struggle to fend off Russia’s massive offensive in the Kharkiv region has underscored a pressing issue that Kyiv has long tried to overturn: a ban on firing U.S. weapons to hit inside of Russia. Russia launched its Kharkiv offensive from the neighboring Belgorod region, and some Ukrainian officials are arguing that the attack could…

  • Factbox-What happens if an Iranian president dies in office?

    * According to article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution, if a president dies in office the first vice president takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state. * A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange a election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days. Raisi was elected president in 2021 and, under the current timetable, presidential elections are due to take place in 2025.

  • Conservatives are fighting guaranteed basic income programs using a surprising argument: They aren't universal

    Conservatives groups are attacking guaranteed basic income programs for being discriminatory.

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • Republicans who showed up at Trump’s NYC trial were way out of their lane | Opinion

    A shameful attempt by Speaker Johnson and others in NYC to tip the scales of justice | Letters

  • ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video

    Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Canadian immigration asks medical worker fleeing Gaza if he treated Hamas fighters

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Lawyers are questioning Canada’s approach to screening visa applications for people in Gaza with extended family in Canada after one applicant, a medical worker, was asked whether he had treated members of Hamas. The Canadian Press obtained a redacted letter sent to the applicant by a Canadian immigration officer, which asks if he has "ever provided medical care to injured Hamas members." If he has not, the letter asks him to say how he was able to refuse "without consequences

  • MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Calls Out Justice Samuel Alito’s Hypocrisy for Flying Upside-Down US Flag | Video

    She says the Supreme Court faces an ethical crisis as conservative members flaunt partisanship The post MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Calls Out Justice Samuel Alito’s Hypocrisy for Flying Upside-Down US Flag | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Opinion: Anthony Scaramucci: How Dems Can Steal the Thunder at Trump’s Trial

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastI have seen my fair share of political theatrics and controversy over the years. From my 11 days as White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, to my many public trials and tribulations, I know a thing or two about what goes on behind the curtain.Like most of us, I have been keeping tabs on the Trump trials. It is like a bad accident you drive past but cannot resist rubbernecking. Even if you hate the guy, he has turned the c

  • Donald Trump's political maelstrom could be close to sucking Ivanka back in

    Friends of Ivanka Trump told Business Insider that, despite her recent distance from her father's political brand, never say never to a return.