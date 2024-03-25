West Coast bakery opens second shop in Charlotte, but says more NC locations are coming

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check out the latest cookie shop joining the city’s dessert scene.

Cookie Plug, a bakery known for “the fattest and thiccest” cookies, has opened its doors in South Charlotte. The California-based dessert spot has locations all over the country, and this new shop is the second location in North Carolina.

Cookie Plug, a California-based dessert shop, has multiple locations across the U.S.

“They have been hugely successful on the West Coast … From a growth perspective, Charlotte is the place to be, and that’s the reason why we wanted to have the Charlotte market to ourselves, so that we can grow and expand this brand over here,” Eibaad Ahmed, the owner of Cookie Plug in Charlotte, told CharlotteFive.

Cookie Plug has a wide variety of traditional and specialty cookies.

Cookie Plug, which prides itself on not being a “typical milk and cookies company,” has a wide variety of fan-favorite and freshly-baked specialty cookies, including:

S’mores cookies

Chocolate chip walnut cookies

Fruity pebbles cookies

Strawberry cheesecake cookies

Red velvet cookies.

The cookie shop, which also features keto options, also offers ice cream cookie sandwiches, custom cookie cakes and its infamous Purple Drank purple lemonade.

Cookie Plug offers cookies, cookie cakes and more.

The first Cookie Plug location in North Carolina opened in Greensboro, but Ahmed said the chain plans to open more in New Bern and other parts of the state soon.

Location: 3216 South Blvd Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28209

Menu

Cuisine: Cookies, dessert

Instagram: @cookie.plug_southblvd