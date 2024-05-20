West Dulwich: Teenager, 16, stabbed in south London

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in south London.

Police were called shortly before 11pm on Sunday to the incident on Elmworth Grove.

Officers found the injured teenager and he was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police has said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Pictures of the scene show a residential block taped off by the force.

A police spokesperson told the Standard: “Police were called at about 22:50hrs on Sunday, 19 May to reports of an assault on Elmworth Grove, SE21.

“Officers attended and found a 16-year-old boy with a stab injury. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 8009/19May.”