West Ferris Trojans march to beat cancer

The Trojan Parade for Cancer is just around the corner, and students will be canvassing our neighbourhoods seeking donations before the big day, which is Thursday, May 23rd.

The annual parade is entering its 29th year and students have raised over $400,000 for the cause. All money stays local, donated to the North Bay Regional Health Centre Cancer Treatment Facility.

Hundreds of students take part, and although the parade is nearing its third decade, enthusiasm has not wavered. In fact, the last few years have been bigger than ever.

“Our last two years we have had the highest participation ever,” enthused Mark Robertson, a teacher at West Ferris who has been involved with the parade for over a decade. “And that’s translated into our two biggest fundraising numbers so far.”

Indeed, for the past two years, the students have raised incredible amounts -- $50,000 each year. The community’s generosity has reached new heights, and since the event has become somewhat of an institution within the city, more people are getting behind the fundraiser.

"The feedback from the students, who have been out going door-to-door, has been really positive," Robertson said. "I feel that because the event is so well known with its rich history and the fact that all monies raised stay local, contributes to the tremendous generosity that our students are experiencing."

And if you don’t see a Trojan canvassing your street, fear not. You can donate online as the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation has a page set up on its website specifically for the Parade for Cancer.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca