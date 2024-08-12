The West is fighting us with the hands of Ukrainians, says Putin

Vladimir Putin blamed the West for Ukraine’s invasion of Russia and promised to “drive out the enemy” in his first public comments since Kyiv’s attack last week.

At a terse security council meeting, Putin ordered his military chiefs to defeat the first invasion of Russia by a foreign power since the Second World War.

“The task before the ministry of defence is to squeeze out, drive the enemy out of our territories and, together with the border service, ensure reliable coverage of the state borders,” he said, reading from a pad of paper scrawled with handwritten notes.

On either side of the table were Putin’s most important generals and security officials, including Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s top general; Viktor Zolotov, the head of Russia’s National Guard whose job it is to defend Putin; and Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB security services.

They sat grim-faced and nodded sheepishly as Putin, hunched over his notebook and with his brow deeply furrowed, ordered the Russian army to eject the Ukrainian military.

National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, left, and emergency situations minister Alexander Kurenkov at the tense meeting - Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik via AP

“The enemy will certainly receive a worthy response, and all the goals facing us will, without a doubt, be achieved,” Putin said.

“It is clear now why the Kiyv regime rejected our proposals to return to a peace plan, as well as the proposals of interested and neutral mediators,” he added.

“The West is fighting us with the hands of Ukrainians.”

He went on: “Apparently, the enemy is striving to improve its negotiating positions in the future.

“But what kind of negotiations? How do we even talk with people who indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure and try to create threats to nuclear energy? What can we even talk about with them?”

John Foreman, a former British defence attache in Moscow, said that Putin looked unnerved at his security meeting.

“I’ve not seen Putin read his handwritten notes off a notepad in the last five years. Even when Prigozhin was marching on Moscow,” he said in a reference to a failed mutiny by Kremlin mercenaries last year. “He looks rattled.”

Shortly after the meeting, the governor of the Kursk region said that 180,000 people were now being evacuated from areas that border Ukraine and that Ukrainian soldiers now controlled 28 villages and towns.

The governor of the neighbouring Belgorod region also ordered people to leave border areas as panic spread that Ukraine was increasing the scope of its attack.

Analysts said that the Ukrainian attack, which has penetrated as far as 20 miles into Russia, had caught the Kremlin off guard and embarrassed Putin, who has built his 24-year presidency on promising ordinary Russians that he is the man to deliver security above all else.

Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said the Kremlin’s response had been “confused and improvised”.

“This is a mini-occupation,” he said. “Ukrainian soldiers have spent a week there. They’ve taken control of the Sudzha gas transit station, they are eating and sleeping and waking up in the morning on Russian territory.”

The Russian ministry of defence had said over the weekend that it was sending untested conscripts, mercenary units and tanks to the Kursk region but on Monday it ordered a “comprehensive” force to be built up for “combat operations”.

Evacuees queue to receive humanitarian aid at a distribution centre in Kursk - AP

It has also been reported that Russian units have been diverted from the front line around Kharkiv in Ukraine to Kursk.

Mr Foreman, the former defence attache in Moscow, expected a heavy Russian response.

“I would expect the army to bring up weapons to pound the Ukrainians,” he said.

“The Russian air force will play its part, this sort of scenario is exactly what they trained for.”

Concerned Russians in Kursk who were forced to flee their homes - AP

A total of 11,000 people have been evacuated from Krasnaya Yaruga district in Russia’s Belgorod region, state news agency Tass reported on Monday.

‘It has been an alarming morning,” Viacheslav Gladkov said. “(There has been) enemy activity on the border of Krasnoyaruzhsky district.”

The regional official added Russian soldiers would be able to “cope with the threat that has arisen, but in order to protect the lives and health of our population, we are starting to move people who live in Krasnoyaruzhsky district to safer places”.