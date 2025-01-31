West Ham: Graham Potter reveals he tried to sign 'dream' Tomas Soucek while Brighton manager

Graham Potter has revealed he tried to sign Tomas Soucek when he was Brighton manager.

The Czech midfielder joined West Ham from Slavia Prague on an initial loan in January 2020, with the move made permanent for around £19million that summer.

Potter, Brighton manager from 2019 to 2022, is now Soucek’s head coach at West Ham but has recalled the time the Seagulls tried to convince the 29-year-old to join Brighton.

Soucek has gone on to become a fan’s favourite at West Ham, celebrating five years at the club on Wednesday. In that time, he has scored 37 goals and registered 12 assists in 231 matches for the Hammers.

“He gives his best every single day, and gives his best in the games,” Potter said. “He’s a dream in that regard.

“We actually tried to sign him at Brighton, so I know him well,” he added, though he was unwilling to confirm whether he had spoken to Soucek personally about joining the Seagulls.

“I think he's been great. The five years he's been here have been a real success for him personally. He can help you in both boxes.

“His quality is incredible at that. He covers the ground, plays the role the team needs, has played as the defensive one, has played as the attacking one. He's adaptable in that midfield position. He’s been fantastic to work with.”