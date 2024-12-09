West Ham striker Michail Antonio has undergone surgery after car crash, club says

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has undergone surgery after a car crash, the club has confirmed.

In a statement, the Hammers said Antonio had been treated for a lower limb fracture after the accident yesterday and "will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days".

"Everyone at the Club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday's news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery," the east London club said.

Antonio, 34, was born in London and has made more than 20 appearances for Jamaica's national team, scoring five goals.

He has been a key player for West Ham in recent seasons.

With 68 goals in the Premier League - England's top flight - he is the club's top scorer in the competition, ahead of club legend Paolo Di Canio on 47.

Jamaica's team head coach Steve McClaren said: "On behalf of the entire group of players, support staff and technical staff, I would like to wish Michail a speedy recovery."

Antonio's former teammate at Reading, Jobi McAnuff, posted three prayer emojis on Instagram with the words: "Thoughts and prayers to Michail and his family."

Several clubs also posted their well wishes.

Arsenal said: "Everyone at Arsenal sends their love, support and well wishes to Michail, his family and West Ham United."

Chelsea said: "The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea FC are with Michail and his family."

And Liverpool said: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at LFC are with Michail and his family."