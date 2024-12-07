West Ham striker Michail Antonio 'in stable condition' after car crash, club confirms

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is in a "stable condition" after a car crash, the club has confirmed.

In a statement, the Hammers said "thoughts and prayers" are with Antonio, his friends and his family, later adding he is "conscious and communicating".

The east London club does not have a match on Saturday and host Wolves on Monday evening.

"West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area," the club said.

"Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital."

The Hammers asked for Antonio's privacy to be respected at this "difficult time", adding: "The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course."

The 34-year-old, born in London, has made more than 20 appearances for Jamaica's national team, scoring five goals, and has been a key player for West Ham in recent seasons.

With 68 goals in the Premier League - England's top flight - he is West Ham's top scorer in the competition, ahead of club legend Paolo Di Canio on 47.

Several other clubs have responded to West Ham's statement on social media, with his former side Nottingham Forest posting the "thoughts of everyone" are with Antonio.

Fellow Premier League outfit Fulham said the club sends "best wishes", while Bournemouth posted "sending our love to Michail" under West Ham's statement.

Antonio began his career with non-league Tooting and Mitcham, before moving into the professional ranks with Reading, who posted "get well soon" on X.

He has also had spells at Southampton, Colchester, Cheltenham and Sheffield Wednesday.