West Ham striker Michail Antonio thankful for 'being alive' after discharge from hospital

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has said he has realised he "took life for granted" but is now thankful just for "being alive", as he was discharged from hospital after a car crash in early December.

In a heartfelt message on Tuesday evening, he thanked the NHS, the air ambulance, and "everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC".

"Every year around this time, I'm asked what I'm grateful for, and every year I've struggled to find the right words," Antonio said in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo of him on crutches.

"But this year, I know exactly what I'm grateful for: being alive."

The 34-year-old Jamaica international needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on 7 December, and his rehabilitation is expected to take quite some time.

But he promised to be "back on that pitch soon" as he wished everyone a happy new year.

The striker said he realised he had spent "so many years taking life for granted".

"I made plans for the next day, the next year, always assuming tomorrow was guaranteed.

"I've seen close friends pass away... and even then, I didn't fully grasp just how precious life is.

"What I've been through recently has opened my eyes. Life is fragile, and every single moment matters. I'm so grateful to God for giving me the strength to keep going and for allowing me to still be here."

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui previously described the outcome of the serious accident as a "miracle."

In the first match after the crash, West Ham players wore "Antonio 9" shirts before kick-off.

The kit was then signed by the players, including Antonio, and auctioned off, generating almost £60,000 for the NHS and Air Ambulances UK Charity.

"Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident," West Ham said in a statement earlier today.