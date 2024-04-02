West Ham vs Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou press conference

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Paul Maurice was asked before Monday's game how to stop Auston Matthews. "Nobody's figured that out," replied the Panthers head coach. "You're not stopping him … you just hope he's scoring the next night." After hitting the back of the net for a 60th time over the weekend, the race for 70 is back on for Toronto's star attraction. Matthews scored his NHL-leading 61st and 62nd goals of the season to go along with an assist as the Maple Leafs built a 5-1 lead through two periods before ha