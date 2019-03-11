West Indies out for 71 as England sweeps T20 series 3-0

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis (AP) — The West Indies chose to bat — but not for long — as England dismissed the hosts for only 71 runs before winning the third Twenty20 cricket match by eight wickets Sunday to clinch a series sweep.

England replied with 72-2 in 10.3 overs with Jonny Bairstow scoring 37.

David Willey took 4-7, including the first four wickets, and Mark Wood claimed 3-9 as the England quicks tore through the West Indies batting. Yorkshire all-rounder Willey removed Shai Hope with the first ball of the match.

Opener John Campbell was joint top scorer with 11 on his T20 debut for the West Indies after Chris Gayle was rested.

England reached the target with ease. Devendra Bishoo (1-11) bowled a wicket maiden, but when he came back for the 11th over England captain Eoin Morgan hit him for a six down the ground and then swept him for four to complete a dominant win with 57 balls to spare.

"I think long-term the more players and the depth that we've got, that's just good for England cricket. It puts a little bit of pressure on from within," England head coach Trevor Bayliss told Sky Sports. "We've given five or six guys a rest to give some of the fringe guys an opportunity to get some game time and state their case for inclusion into the World Cup squad. To win 3-0 was a great effort."

Conditions at Warner Park in Basseterre were not ideal ahead of the game, with smoke and ash blowing across the ground from a wild fire nearby.

England made one change with Wood coming in for Liam Plunkett,

The visitors won won the second T20 by 137 runs after dismissing the West Indies for 45 in less than 12 overs, giving England its biggest T20 victory.

The ODI series ended in a 2-2 draw, and the West Indies won the test series 2-1.

___

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports