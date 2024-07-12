West Indies defiance against England defined past eras, but there was little of that at Lord’s

Lord’s was the scene of one of the era-changing moments in cricket. In 1950 West Indies won a Test match in England for the first time amid joyous scenes were celebrated by the first Windrushers.

The Calypsonian Lord Kitchener extemporised his song that came to be known by its first line “Cricket, Lovely Cricket.” And West Indies were giving something lovely and new to the cricket world with the ebullience of their batting and the wizardry of their spin bowling, before their fast bowlers took over world cricket from the 1960s.

Seventy-four years later the scenes on the last day of the Lord’s Test were very different. The West Indian players lined up at the start of play to applaud James Anderson on to the field for the final time, then they lined up to be dismissed by him or Gus Atkinson. A few tail-end slogs were the only vestiges of defiance; no West Indian in the match made it past an innings of 31.

In the Lord’s Test of 1950 West Indies’ batsmen had played no more Tests than the present line-up but they had been round the traps, whether on tour or in league cricket in England, and they knew their games. Above all they had a defence, which so few of the current players seem to have for all their innate talent.

One of the West Indies batsmen in particular seized the moment: Frank Worrell, soon to be knighted and recently the deserved subject of two biographies. When Worrell played a late cut, “the crowd came to its feet, and the England fielders accorded the stroke the final accolade: to a man they clapped.”

“In the next hour and a half Worrell played every stroke in the book, driving, cutting, and pulling as well,” Vaneisa Bakhsh continues in her biography (Simon Lister has written the other, and both are excellent). She quoted Neville Cardus who wrote at the time: “A Worrell innings knows no dawn. It begins at high noon.”

Worrell scored 52 and 45 only, but he was to stroke 261 in the next Test, his sixth. At Lord’s another of the three W’s, Clyde Walcott, scored 168 not out. Everton Weekes scored 63 in both innings, on the second occasion run out.

Frank Worrell and Everton Weekes had been around the traps in England - Central Press/Getty Images

It was one of the turning-points in Britain’s social integration when the police looked out at the West Indians parading round Lord’s and asked an MCC official if it was time to wade in. No, he said to his eternal credit. Let them enjoy themselves, loudly yet peacefully.

If there were any West Indies supporters to be seen on day one this week, they had faded by day three. They knew what was coming to their representatives who had been given, by way of preparation for Anderson and Atkinson in English conditions, a training camp at Tonbridge School and a three-day game at Beckenham against teenagers – an equally contested game, when it was not interrupted by rain.

It is astonishing. Why did the West Indian board and the ECB allow Kraigg Brathwaite’s innocents to go into the Lord’s Test without loads of match-practice in English conditions? From the moment they lost the toss, this was fated to be a three-day Test at the longest: England were only a couple of wickets away from taking the extra half-hour on the second evening and finishing it off even more expeditiously.

No practice games for West Indies before the second Test, or the third. Their bowlers will still bowl England out but their chances of putting a decent total on the board are even more remote after this confidence-denting drubbing, even in Anderson’s absence.

The applause rang out for Anderson as he took his final bow. In the West Indian dressing-room silence seemed to reign.