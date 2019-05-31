West Indies vs Pakistan Scoreboard

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Friday in the Cricket World Cup group match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge:
PAKISTAN
Imam-ul-Haq c Hope b Cottrell 2
Fakhar Zaman b Russell 22
Babar Azam c Hope b Thomas 22
Haris Sohail c Hope b Russell 8
Sarfaraz Ahmed b Hope c Holder 8
Mohammad Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16
Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 1
Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 0
Hasan Ali c Cottrell b Holder 1
Mohammad Amir not out 3
Wahab Riaz b Thomas 18
Extras: (2nb,2w) 4
TOTAL: (all out) 105
Overs: 21.4
Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-35, 3-45, 4-62, 5-75, 6-77, 7-78, 8-81, 9-83
Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Jason Holder 5-0-42-3, Andre Russell 3-1-4-2, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Oshane Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w, 2nb)
WEST INDIES
Chris Gayle c Khan c Amir 50
Shai Hope c Hafeez b Amir 11
Darren Bravo c Azam b Amir 0
Nicholas Pooran not out 34
Shimron Hetmyer not out 7
Extras: (3lb, 3w) 6
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 108
Overs: 13.4
Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-46, 3-77
Did not bat: Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.
Bowling: Mohammad Amir 6-0-26-3 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-39-0 (1w), Wahab Riaz 3.4-1-40-0 (1w)
Toss: West Indies
Result: West Indies wins by seven wickets.
Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, Australia.
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.