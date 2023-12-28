West Lincoln CAO exits township

After five years, West Lincoln’s chief administrative officer is retiring from the municipality.

Beverly Hendry started with West Lincoln five years ago and since then she’s made significant contributions to the township, including leading it through a global pandemic, ever-changing government legislation and exponential growth.

“We are deeply grateful for Bev’s integrity, dedication, hard work and her strong leadership in such an integral role as CAO,” said West Lincoln Mayor Cheryl Ganann, “We wish Bev all the very best in her future endeavours and thank her for her years of service and commitment to the Township of West Lincoln.”

At the beginning of 2023, Hendry became president of the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA), a national network of over 650 municipal administrators that focuses on improving municipal management through partnerships, training and the sharing of best practices.

“I have been passionate about local government my entire life and sometimes it can be lonely at the top as a CAO,” she said when she was elected to CAMA. “I have met so many great people in the municipal field and every day, I, too, learn new things.

Before her tenure with the township, Hendry worked as commissioner of corporate services in Oshawa and prior to that she spent nine years as chief administrative officer of the Township of Scugog in Durham Region.

Additionally, she also spent nearly 20 years with the province working with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

She took over for Chris Carter when he left the township in 2017. He had started with West Lincoln in 2014, after the departure of Derrick Thomson, who was CAO from 2008 to 2013.

In a release, the township says a thorough recruitment process to find a new CAO will begin in the new year, with the senior management team assisting with CAO duties in the interim.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News