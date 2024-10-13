West Louisville youth host fall festival to inspire community engagement
West Louisville youth host fall festival to inspire community engagement
West Louisville youth host fall festival to inspire community engagement
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
Samira Mohyeddin, who owns Banu with her siblings, believes Ontario MPP Goldie Ghamari's social media post "incited" the action on the Queen West restaurant.
A disturbing 2016 video that shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting singer Cassie, his former girlfriend, has emerged as a key battleground in his sex abuse case.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa teen who pleaded guilty to beating his high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat must serve 35 years in prison before the possibility of parole, the state’s high court reaffirmed Friday.
He was arrested several days after when detectives posed as the victim on a smartphone app, police said.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of three suspects jailed in Las Vegas following a deadly two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020, including the killing of a man at a convenience store in southern Nevada and a shootout with authorities in northwestern Arizona, has pleaded guilty.
In 2007, Kelsey Smith, 18, was kidnapped from a Target parking lot in Kansas and strangled with her own belt
"I’m not sure that I will ever know all of his secrets or what events led to his death that day."
WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of a fatal stabbing.A Hamilton man who stabbed his 16-year-old cousin at a family barbecue in 2023 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrew Goodman delivered that verdict in a standing room-only courtroom on Friday. Goodman will sentence Laureano (Lawrence) Bistoyong at a later date. Goodman called it a "heartbreaking event" that started out as a joyful birthday party.Around 50 people came to the courth
84-year-old Keith Johnson who could not move after he fell and broke his hip was rescued after his dog Gita, caught the attention of a passing deputy.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman from China pleaded guilty on Friday to attempting to smuggle 29 eastern box turtles, a protected species, across a Vermont lake into Canada by kayak.
A 46-year-old woman from Longueuil, Que., who allegedly threw boiling water at a 10-year-old boy as he walked by her home is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Stéphanie Borel was arrested following the attack on Oct. 2 that left the boy with serious burns to his head, face, torso and back.She was released the same day on a promise to appear and under conditions, including not contacting the child and his family, said the Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL). Borel is exp
Around 50 volunteers spent Saturday searching for clues about 48-year-old David Alexander Mitchell’s disappearance. He was last seen on Sept. 9, and reported missing Sept. 25. His mother says it’s unusual for him to go so long without contacting her. Now, she’s looking for closure. Anna Mandin reports.
Authorities identified the victim of the attack as Schenectady resident James Provost
Photos shared online show the son of Travis Barker at a party that featured a baby oil-themed bottle service
William Norwood III, of Greer, also took a Metropolitan police helmet back to South Carolina and lied to FBI agents about it.
Lauren Pisciotta, who worked for West from 2021 to 2022, said a studio assistant served her a laced drink at West's request
Seth South was charged with two counts of murder and allegedly assaulted a detective
Officials said they are still investigating what led to Patrick Weier’s death after an elevator in the mine malfunctioned
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Speaking behind the thick white walls of Moscow's ancient Danilov Monastery, Archpriest Igor Yakimchuk is adamant: people must not be forbidden to pray in their chosen branch of Eastern Orthodox Christianity. He speaks calmly but Yakimchuk is one of many Orthodox Christians in Russia who are angry about a law passed by Kyiv in August that targets a Russia-linked Orthodox church that long dominated religious life in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration accuses the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of spreading pro-Russian propaganda in time of war and of housing spies, charges it denies.