The West must be prepared for another crisis in the Pacific

hinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year message in Beijing to ring in 2024

It was no great surprise to hear Chinese President Xi Jinping talk once again about reunification with Taiwan in his New Year’s Eve address, but is he any closer to doing something about it? This annual exercise in sabre-rattling has become almost ritualistic. The difficulty that Western policy-makers face is to assess whether it is moving beyond that. Matters are complicated by this month’s general election in Taiwan with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party expected to retain power. It is hostile to any idea of reunification, more so than the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

The outgoing president Tsai Ing-wen, who is stepping down after two terms in office, has been stalwart in her defence of Taiwan’s sovereignty, and is deeply disliked by Beijing. But William Lai, the vice president expected to take over, is regarded as even worse by the Chinese Communist Party, who denounce him as a hardline “splittist” for advocating formal Taiwan independence.

Beijing’s intimidatory message is that a vote for Lai is a vote for war, a view shared by the KMT, which fears Beijing’s wrath if he wins. Their candidate Hou Yu-ih told supporters at a recent rally: “Our whole generation will lose everything we have fought for during our lifetime [if Lai wins].”

Taiwanese are used to these machinations during elections but this year’s seem more sinister than before in a bid to scare the electorate into kicking out the current administration. They are likely to discover that the Taiwanese are not easily cowed even by such a large and belligerent neighbour.

But if Mr Lai wins the presidency there is likely to be a response from Beijing that goes beyond mere rhetoric. The West, with eyes now on Ukraine and the Middle East, needs to be ready lest another international crisis unfolds in the Pacific.

