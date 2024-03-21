West Nipissing close to passing short term rental by-law

The end is near for West Nipissing’s draft short term rental by-law, because in April, that draft is destined to become the law of the land. Working on the draft since last October, the process is almost complete. Council wanted to work out some of the fine details before voting to pass the final version next month.

For those currently operating short term rentals in the Municipality, there will be a grandfather clause. The pending by-law, once passed, will apply to all short term rental operators. However, those who have been operating within the past calendar year, will be first in line for an operating licence, which is required under the by-law.

So, once passed, current operators will have a set period to apply before new operators – those who have not rented within the past year. Council will announce how long that window of time will be once passed. Receipts will be required to prove you have rented in the past year.

In the draft, the number of licences the municipality will issue is 100. That limit remains.

“I would rather start lower than higher,” Mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon said. “It does encourage people to get their licences if there is a limited number of licences.”

That being said, “it’s an easy amendment” to the by-law to up the limit, if needed. For instance, if the 100 licences are doled out, and those “are working well,” council can consider increasing the number.

Fees to obtain a licence are set to remain the same -- $750 for the first licence, and $250 to renew. A licence is good for one year, which begins when you are approved for one.

Another issue council wanted to work out was the proposed one-kilometer distance between each licence holder. The intent was to avoid clusters of short-term rentals within a small area. Councillor Jamie Restoule wanted to investigate “options in between” the two options provided, which were to either implement the one-kilometer rule, or not.

The agreement was to keep the one-kilometer rule but make it applicable to new licences only. If you’re applying for a licence this year, but an existing operation is within a thousand meters of yours, you will not be granted a licence.

All details will be finalized in early April when council votes to pass the municipal by-law. “There will be an opportunity to speak at that meeting,” the mayor reminded councillors.

The draft by-law can be found on the Municipality’s website.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

