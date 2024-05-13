West Palm Beach diver missing in St. Lucie County
A search was conducted in St. Lucie County for a missing diver from West Palm Beach after they never resurfaced.
A search was conducted in St. Lucie County for a missing diver from West Palm Beach after they never resurfaced.
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Philadelphia’s head of LGBT affairs and her husband were arrested by a state trooper Saturday, in what the mayor is calling a “very concerning,” interaction, according to a video circulating on social media, which was confirmed by police.
A powerful solar storm provided millions of people worldwide with a rare sight of the Aurora borealis.
Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday. The 66-year-old star of “Fargo” and “Boardwalk Empire” was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye. “Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement Sunday from his publicist.
Months before his arrest in Russia, U.S. Army soldier Gordon Black made a surprise video call from his overseas tour in South Korea to his 6-year-old daughter in Texas. Instead of a normal chat, however, his daughter and wife witnessed a fight break out between Black and his Russian girlfriend that became bloody, said his wife, Megan. Screaming turned to violence, with his girlfriend clawing at his face.
One of the city's oldest and most affluent neighbourhoods — Baby Point — could get a new name, as part of an ongoing city review that may designate the neighbourhood a Heritage Conservation District (HCD).Local resident David Rainsberry has been lobbying the city and his local councillor, Gord Perks (Parkdale—High Park), to have the name changed.The Baby family, after which the neighbourhood is named, owned slaves in the late 1700s and early 1800s and so, he said, is not worthy of being memorial
Police are hunting two suspects after the body of a South Korean national was found in a plastic barrel filled with cement that had been dumped in a reservoir in Pattaya.
“Please don’t shoot,” Notan Eva Costa, a 48-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant living in Queens, begged the two New York City police officers who entered her home after her teenage son called 911.
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and killed in a violent slashing in the city's downtown Sunday morning.Officers responded to a call around 10:30 a.m. near Dalhousie and Shuter streets and located a man with serious injuries.Det. Sgt. Henri Marsman said the victim, 50-year-old Jamie Richardson, had been slashed in the neck with a makeshift weapon."The victim attended a clinic in the area and when he exited he was approached by the suspect," Marsman told reporte
Kailie A. Brackett denied killing Kim Neptune in April 2022 in a statement during her sentencing, and said the late woman's killer or killers could still be at large
Police say a woman and dog fought off a man who tried sexually assaulting her for 20 minutes. Woman's dog bit the suspect in the face during the brawl.
3-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her family in Portugal
A fourth Indian national living in Canada has been charged in last year's killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside of a temple in British Columbia.The province's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a release Saturday that 22-year-old Amandeep Singh was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges."IHIT pursued the evidence and gained sufficient information for the BC Prosecution Service to charge Amandeep Singh with first
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 35-year-old Courtney Williams was found dead on May 9
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/TwitterA convicted felon who was locked up in a U.S. prison for money-laundering is pulling the strings behind a sweeping Kremlin influence operation with ties to Russian intelligence, The Daily Beast has learned.Mira Terada—a 36-year-old Russian national who has also gone by the name Oksana Vovk—was arrested at Helsinki Airport in late 2018, two years after she was implicated in a cocaine-smuggling operation that stretched from Texas t
It sounds like the start of a true crime documentary: a search for a missing man ends with his body found in the trailer of a truck. The twist, of course, is that the missing man had been driving that truck — and it's precisely where he was last spotted alive. For Brian Lush's family, it's a bizarre tragedy that they're now forced to cope with, after the remains of the 51-year-old trucker were discovered in his rig's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L., on the truck's way back home from Ontario. L
Nearly 40 years ago human remains were found on a beach in St. Johns County, Florida. This week, authorities identified those remains as a woman who was last seen by her family in 1968.
Crews scraped the first shovelful of dirt from the top of the earthen dam, clearing another obstacle for people and salmon who rely on the Klamath.