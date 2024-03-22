West Palm Beach nonprofit collects food to send to Haiti
The Valley of Hope Ministries is collecting canned food, clothes and other supplies to send to families trying to survive amid the violence in Haiti.
The former Trump adviser launched several dubious assertions about Democrats and religion, but one in particular stuck out.
A London, Ont., woman who lived in Mexico for close to a decade was shot and killed during a roadside robbery while driving home to Canada, according to friends and local news reports. Canadian officials have not yet confirmed the death of Gabriele Schart, but her family and friends have spoken to CBC News. Schart owned the Firefly Cinema and karaoke bar in Zipolite, a town in southern Mexico. The business, founded by Schart about eight years ago, was a popular gathering spot for expatriates and
The 8-year-old daughter of Chelsea Duperon allegedly lay in bed for days wearing a diaper because of her injuries until she died, authorities said
The teen told police he "would be handcuffed to the bed during the night and frequently during the day," according to a probable cause affidavit
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — First the cartel cut its teeth with drug trafficking. Then avocados, real estate and construction companies. Now, a Mexican criminal group known for its brutality is moving in on seniors and their timeshares. The operation is relatively simple. Cartel employees posing as sales representatives call up timeshare owners, offering to buy their investments back for generous sums. They then demand upfront fees for anything from listing advertisements to paying government fines. T
Oakland County Sheriff's OfficeThe alleged jailhouse threats the father of the Oxford High School mass shooter made against the prosecutor handling his case are being investigated by local authorities, prosecutors said on Wednesday.James Crumbley, 47, allegedly threatened Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in jailhouse phone calls as he was awaiting trial for his role in the Nov. 2021 mass shooting carried out by his then 15-year-old son, Ethan. The alleged threats were made public during
The suspect was armed with an AR-15, officials say.
“I just wanted to get out and do what I could,” the Virginia community member said.
Pro-Trump lawyer Stefanie Lambert surrendered Thursday to Michigan authorities in connection with her 2020 election tampering indictment, after a wild week where she was labeled a fugitive and spent a night in jail after being arrested in Washington, DC.
Two young offenders convicted of aggravated assault have been slapped with 18 and 24 months in custody, respectively, just over a year after an attack left a high school student severely injured.Both convicted teens at Wednesday's hearing had pleaded guilty for the attack with weapons, which happened outside Prince of Wales Collegiate on March 9 of last year.The convicted teens cannot be named because they were minors at the time of the assault.A publication ban also covers the facts of the case
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's controversial vacation to Jamaica last Christmas cost Canadian taxpayers far more than his trip to the same destination a year earlier, CBC News has learned.According to the government's answer to questions posed by Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, tabled this week, Trudeau's 10-day vacation with his family to Prospect Estate near Ocho Rios cost taxpayers $230,442, a 42 per cent increase over the $162,000 cost of a similar trip over the Christmas holidays
The suspect in an attack and rape of two elderly sisters in Dearborn on Sunday afternoon was arraigned on charges Wenesday. That suspect, Michael Holcomb, 52, from Ecorse, was arraigned on 10 charges on Wednesday afternoon. He was remanded to jail.
His car rolled into a canal after he shot himself, police say.
(Reuters) -Suspected gang members were killed during an attack on the Petion-Ville neighborhood on the southern outskirts of Haiti's capital, as a clash with police and locals pointed to a resurgence of vigilante justice while the state remains absent. A Reuters reporter saw two suspected gang members including a leader known as Makandal killed and set on fire. Makandal's family home was also set on fire.
"Asking a woman's father for her hand in marriage. Why ask the man? What does HE know about being a wife? Besides — she belongs to herself."
Chris Jonasson's life started off with great promise.A talented football player, Jonasson was also kind and stood up for other kids who were being bullied."He was incredibly smart. They actually wanted to skip him ahead of grade in school," his sister Lisa Meyer said in an interview this month at her home in Beaumont, Alta.While he was still in elementary school, two chance tragedies changed Jonasson. He discovered the body of a classmate who had died by suicide, and later his best friend died s
The state of Georgia has executed Willie Pye, who was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Alicia Lynn Yarbrough in 1993.
Joshua Hartfield, the last of six White former Mississippi law enforcement officers sentenced in the torture of two Black men in January 2023, received a 10-year prison term in federal court Thursday afternoon.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury found a former Milwaukee election official accused of obtaining fake absentee ballots guilty Wednesday of misconduct in office and fraud, rejecting her arguments that she was trying to expose vulnerabilities in the state’s election system. Prosecutors charged Kimberly Zapata in November 2022 with one felony count of misconduct in public office and three misdemeanor counts of election fraud. The jury found her guilty in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on all four counts
One of Ottawa's most notorious killers is appealing his convictions, seven years after being found guilty of murdering a retired tax court judge, his wife and another woman, and the attempted murder of a veteran of the Second World War.Ian Bush is seeking new trials and his lawyers made arguments this month in front of a panel of justices at the Ontario Court of Appeal in Toronto.In two separate trials, Bush was found guilty in 2017 of crimes still memorable to many Ottawa residents for their br