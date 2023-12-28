West Palm Beach police warn about the dangers of celebrating holidays with gunfire
West Palm Beach police warn about the dangers of celebrating holidays with gunfire
West Palm Beach police warn about the dangers of celebrating holidays with gunfire
A long-haul truck driver from British Columbia, reported missing shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday, has been found dead, according to a family friend.Farah Ali Mohamud, 34, drove to Winnipeg from Vancouver to deliver a load Friday morning and was scheduled to pick up another load on Saturday morning. His truck was found in the parking lot behind the Sherbrook Inn. "Police informed [family] that they discovered his body not far away … from where the truck was found," Sai
ALBERTA BEACH, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say an underwater recovery team, with the help of police and firefighters, have found the bodies of a family that were last seen before Christmas on a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle. Police had been looking for Kelly and Laura Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, since they were reported missing Christmas Day when they were overdue to attend a function. They hadn't been heard from since Dec. 23, and friends have said they were last seen in the
Savanah Soto went missing on Friday, day before she was scheduled to go into labour
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.
A man in his 60s has died after an "altercation" with a man riding a bike in the city's west end on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.Police say they were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious male on the ground. The man is believed to have been out walking when he got into the altercation with the suspect on a mountain bike, who was reported to be throwing objects. Insp. Peter Wehby said police are unsure if the incident was ta
UPDATE: B.C. trucker found dead 4 days after completing delivery in Winnipeg, family friend saysA 34-year-old truck driver from British Columbia has been reported missing after family said he stopped communicating with them shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday.Farah Ali Mohamud works for Reef Trucking Enterprises and drove from Vancouver to Winnipeg to deliver a load on Friday morning, according to his father, Ali Mohamud Ali.The 34-year-old is a father of three young chil
Molly Cash and her mother Cindy Domini were shot by David DeNitto, who was found dead at the scene
The 23-year-old sister, a mother of two, was holding her 11-month-old in a carrier when she was shot, the sheriff said.
Vancouver Police are commending the bravery of two food delivery workers who were stabbed when they intervened in an attempted robbery stemming from a Facebook Marketplace sale. VPD Sgt. Steve Addison says a 21-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by bystanders when he tried to rob the seller in the transaction. Addison says the incident happened at around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Olympic Village neighbourhood, when the 36-year-old seller was meeting a buyer for an in-person exchan
Jonathan Allen Dunn is charged with first-degree murder, among other counts
Theresa Cachuela was with her 11-year-old daughter when she was shot and killed
The driver also opened fire on several other vehicles before police arrived, officials say.
Alaska authorities are planning to resume efforts to recover the body of a woman who is believed to have been swept under the ice of a partially frozen river while trying to rescue her dog. The woman, whose identity has not been made public, was walking Saturday along the North Fork Eagle River Trail near…
A Massachusetts police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a child. Winthrop police officer James Feeley pleaded not guilty to child rape and indecent assault charges in court Wednesday.
The 38-year-old woman told a friend she had “beaten her child and it went too far,” Arizona police said.
GoFundMeThe body of Eiffel Gilyana, the beloved 46-year-old U.S. Army veteran who disappeared during a group canoeing trip on Saturday morning, was found Tuesday off Florida’s northeast coast, his family confirmed. “Words cannot express the hollowness that engulfs us all, the crushing weight of a future forever etched with his absence,” a loved one wrote in a GoFundMe fundraiser. A massive search for Gilyana was launched by the Coast Guard on Saturday, but was suspended after 48 hours. Volunteer
Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Winnipeg's West Alexander area, and police are still searching for two other teens alleged to have been involved.Peter Filip, 27, was found injured on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue around 2 a.m. on Nov. 11. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.On Wednesday, police said in a news release that four boys — two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — were arrested betw
Former MPs – Serhiy Katsuba, Oleksandr Tretyakov, and Oleksandr Zats – crossed the Ukrainian border, posing as volunteers using the Shlyakh system, and did not return, NGL.media reported on Dec. 27.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter attended the service alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozi
Traffic on roads leading to JFK and LAX, two of the nation's busiest airports, was snarled by antiwar protests.