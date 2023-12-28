West Palm Beach police warn about the dangers of celebrating holidays with gunfire

CBC

A man in his 60s has died after an "altercation" with a man riding a bike in the city's west end on Tuesday morning, Toronto police say.Police say they were called to the area of Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues just after 9 a.m. for reports of an unconscious male on the ground. The man is believed to have been out walking when he got into the altercation with the suspect on a mountain bike, who was reported to be throwing objects. Insp. Peter Wehby said police are unsure if the incident was ta