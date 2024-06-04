West Palm Beach woman sharing her battle with colon cancer
West Palm Beach resident Amanda DeRoxtra is all about sharing her story of surviving colon cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer when she was 33.
It took two years before a 50-year-old woman was diagnosed with a rare disorder that caused slurred speech, drowsiness and a high blood alcohol level.
There’s an urgent call from the Alberta Medical Association for the province to recruit more oncologists. Carolyn Kury de Castillo has the story on of an Alberta man who received a call to set up an appointment with a specialist three months after he was diagnosed, and two weeks before he died.
Some people may not even realize they're dealing with a form of depression.
New science could enable humans to regrow teeth within six years. Discover the promising trials set to redefine dental restoration.
Some of the most popular workout moves aren't just ineffective, they can be dangerous.
Jemperli – also called dostarlimab – from GSK showed ‘unprecedented results’, the firm said, with no evidence of disease in all patients treated.
Laverock's parents, Rob and Nicole, previously said the actress had "undergone multiple extensive surgeries" and was currently on "life support" following her fall
A one-year-old girl badly hurt in a fiery crash on Highway 417 Friday has died, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. that day for a crash involving multiple vehicles on the highway near Palladium Drive and Carp Road in west Ottawa. Ottawa paramedics said they responded to a three-vehicle crash and treated seven patients.One child, later identified by OPP as a one-year-old girl, was airlifted in life-threatening condition to a children
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted
Musician and actor Taylor Momsen is seemingly taking everything in stride after being bit by a bat while on stage in Spain last week.
Sarah, Duchess of York speaks to HELLO! in an exclusive interview about about her experience of cancer, how she came through the toughest times and which Netflix show she would like to star in.
A B.C. senior was surprised to find Canada’s largest advocacy association for older adults, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), has teamed up with the world's biggest tobacco companies to convene a focus group about alternatives to cigarette smoking.
“If even big chains cannot survive—and even CVS and Walgreens are hurting—what do you expect for the small pharmacies?”
The Biden administration enacted a major increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, though it's received little attention.
Former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci voluntarily testified about the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We're rapidly approaching peach season. Here's what nutrition experts want you to know about the fruit.
A Canadian task force said last week that it does not recommend regular breast cancer screening for women under 50 who are at average risk, disappointing some healthcare professionals who say it will lead to confusion across the country. Radiologist Dr. Jean Seely tells The National’s Ian Hanomansing that screening shouldn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach and should be widely available starting at 40.
Detailed data on Monday from the 157-patient trial showed that after two and a half years, melanoma patients that had received the cancer vaccine combination showed an overall survival rate of 96%, compared with 90.2% with Keytruda alone. About 75% of the patients on the vaccine combination had recurrence-free survival, compared with 55.6% on Keytruda alone.
MIAMI (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning has told ESPN that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and had his prostate removed earlier this year. Mourning, now an executive with the Miami Heat, said his prostate was removed in March and that he is now cancer-free. He told ESPN that he intends to now be an advocate for men to get regular blood tests as part of their screening for prostate issues. The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the second-most common type of cance
OTTAWA — The Liberals' pharmacare bill is headed to the Senate after passing third reading in the House of Commons. The bill was the result of careful and lengthy negotiations between the Liberals and the New Democrats as a key element of their political pact to prevent an early election. The legislation would see the federal government offer first-payer coverage of some contraceptive and diabetes medications, and sets the stage for a future full-fledged universal pharmacare program. It's not ye