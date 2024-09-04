West Sacramento closes public dock ahead of Ironman California
Thousands of triathletes will soon head to Sacramento for the Ironman California competition. As athletes prepare for the big race, so is the city of West Sacramento.
This Boston Bruins superstar had multiple surgeries this offseason.
This former Boston Bruins defenseman will officially miss the entire 2024-25 season.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has apologised after she came under fire for her "terrible behaviour" towards a ball girl at the US Open. The 29-year-old was on her way to a third-round defeat to Italy's Jasmine Paolini when she was booed by the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York after appearing to snub a ball girl. Footage shows three balls being tossed towards Putintseva ahead of her next serve - but the player ignored them, staring back at the girl without moving her position.
Justin Thomas was left off an American team for the first time since 2016 when Presidents Cup captain Jim Furyk went with the next six players in the team standings, a list that included Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley.
Norlinder is currently a free agent
US sprinter Hunter Woodhall doesn’t need to look far for inspiration at this year’s Paralympic Games.
The Boston Bruins may have a new approach with their star goalie.
Lydia Hirt, who now works in the pickleball industry, said some people think the sport is easy or that other racquet sports could dampen its shine.
PARIS (AP) — Italian transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to reach the final of the women’s T12 400 meters for visually impaired runners after finishing third in her semifinal at the Paralympic Games on Monday.
The Australian Open winner tells PEOPLE that her new beau has helped her through a "difficult year," which included the death of her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Kolstov
Not all of the Montreal Canadiens' Stanley Cup came into the Original Six era as some would like you to believe, but to win post expansion, GMs had to be creative.
MONZA, Italy (AP) — What a difference a year makes.
Fantasy football season is about to begin, and in this scenario, you've already drafted your squad. But you should t
MONTREAL (AP) — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 27-30 at Royal Montreal (c-captain’s pick):
After Seth Jarvis signed an eight-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes that featured deferred payments, is this a tool that could help the Leafs in the future?
More tributes are pouring in from around the hockey community after the deaths of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, who were killed last week by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes in their home state of New Jersey.
Montreal Canadiens' prospect Ivan Demidov spoke to Russian media outlet Championat in an interesting interview.
Formula 1's governing body rejects complaints from Red Bull and Ferrari about the legality of the McLaren and Mercedes front wings.
Alexa Grasso has never had as much interaction with an opponent as she had Valentina Shevchenko ahead of their trilogy fight at UFC 306. After fighting twice in 2023, Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) served as coaches on Season
The Sheryl Swoopes and Caitlin Clark controversy had seemingly died down in recent months, only to come roaring back. Now, there's a new party involved: Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman. To refresh your memory, Swoopes has