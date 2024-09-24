West Sacramento fire engineer, who served for nearly two decades, dies in training exercise

A West Sacramento firefighter, who had been serving in the city’s department for 18 years, died Monday during a training exercise.

Tim Hall, 59, served as a fire engineer with the West Sacramento Fire Department while also balancing duties as a volunteer firefighter with the Clarksburg Fire Protection District, according to a city news release. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“We all value and respect the courage, bravery, and commitment that defines the city’s first responders, yet it doesn’t lessen the pain we feel for a life lost or for a family and friends grieving such a profound loss,” West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero said in a statement on social media.

West Sacramento officials said Hall also had worked as a fire investigator and as a member of the search and rescue team during his tenure. He graduated from Delta High School in Clarksburg in 1983, according to his Facebook page.

A calling to become a firefighter struck later in life and he graduated from the Sacramento Regional Fire Academy in 2006.

Guerrero also extended her condolences to Hall’s wife, children and loved ones.

“We will honor his memory and service to our city, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Guerrero said in her statement.