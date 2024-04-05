'West Sacramento restaurants looking forward to baseball business
The move to bring the Oakland Athletics Major League Baseball team to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park is a home run for some West Sacramento businesses.
For the second straight season, the Mets open 2024 with the highest team payroll. Complete list of the 30 teams.
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. “It was just a great swing on a pitch that he can handle,” manager John Schneider said. It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win Monday. They had been shut out for 19 consecutive innings and trailed
HOUSTON (AP) — During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Alex Verdugo frequently played with several gaudy chains bouncing around his neck. He packs at least six for every road trip, and he's lost count of how many he owns. In his first season with the famously clean-cut New York Yankees, Verdugo has been given an order by manager Aaron Boone: only one chain per game. “It’s kind of been hard, man,” Verdugo said. “Because usually I'm used to wearing like three of four.” Verdugo looks like a new ma
Shohei Ohtani provides winning margin in 5-4 win over Giants, strikes surprising deal with fan to get "very special ball" back.
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
A gambler who won three jackpots in three hours last week hit a fourth on Thursday morning. The player more than doubled their previous win.
TORONTO — The so-called outfield district got the love last year at Rogers Centre. Now it's time for a renovated 100-level seating area, new-look dugouts and fresh turf at the home of the Toronto Blue Jays. Team brass showed off the latest changes to the downtown stadium on Thursday with a media tour that showcased the modernized lower bowl. "What we really focused on is reimagining this bowl," said Marnie Starkman, the team's executive vice-president of business operations. "Changing the seatin
Bryson DeChambeau said a reunion needs to "happen quicker rather than later just for the good of the sport."
Here’s what Rashee Rice had to say on Wednesday via social media about his part in the six-car highway crash on Saturday in Texas.
Van Lith will still be eligible to play in the 2024-25 season if she transfers again.
Stefon Diggs is going from one AFC contender to another as the Buffalo Bills trade their star wide receiver to the Houston Texans.
The Bills already could have been in the market for another wide receiver, but Buffalo has a pressing need for one after trading Stefon Diggs.
Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese, who is known for her eyelash extensions, painted fingernails and ferocious play in the paint, formally declared for the WNBA draft on Wednesday. Reese, whose career interests also include modeling and fashion, announced her decision via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams announcing her retirement in 2022 in a similar manner.
In a wild scene at MSG, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils game began with a fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid.
Wrexham aim to avoid final day nerves with five games remaining in the race for promotion to League One.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics will leave Oakland after this season and play temporarily at a minor league park near Sacramento until their planned new stadium in Las Vegas is built. The A's announced the decision to play at the home of the Sacramento River Cats from 2025-27 with an option for 2028 on Thursday after being unable to reach an agreement to extend their lease in Oakland during that time. “We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum,” owne
Voters in Kansas City overwhelmingly said no to a sales tax that would have funded $1.5 billion for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects.
Two Pro Football Hall of Famers are now on Colorado's coaching staff. One makes $150,000.