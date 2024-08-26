West Shore Home is now offering high-quality windows for every home
The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with the implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the
Ben Affleck might be getting over his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez with the help of RFK Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy.Kick and Affleck have been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles, a source told Page Six, including at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.The nature of her relationship with Affleck, 52, hasn’t been confirmed, but they could be talking about a future movie role.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now
It goes beyond security concerns.
Until now, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster has held his fire about his stint in the Trump White House. McMaster served with distinction in key American conflicts of the past decades: the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the Afghan War, but as McMaster recounts in his new book, “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” in some ways, his most challenging tour as a soldier was his last one: serving as the national security adviser to a notoriously mercurial president.
Fashion model Linda Evangelista replied to Hayek’s Instagram post with three yellow hearts
More than two dozen police, fire and emergency services agencies assisted with the rally.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
JD Vance’s neighbors have slammed the vice presidential candidate after the Secret Service closed and barricades a park near his home in Alexandria, Virginia.The city announced that it would be closing the Judy Lowe Neighborhood Park on Sunday and an adjacent block would be restricted to residents only after the Secret Service ramped up measures for Donald Trump’s running mate.“Beginning Sunday, August 25, and in response to a request from the United States Secret Service (USSS), the Judy Lowe N
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has been praised for her growing "confidence" as her dance teacher reveals an incredible new look at the teen's skills. See the video here...
Vice President Harris holds a 7-point edge over former President Trump nationally in a new poll, marking the latest gain for the Democratic presidential candidate as the general election approaches. A survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released last Friday, found Harris leading Trump with 50 percent support to 43 percent nationally, while 7 percent of…
On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.
Jason Kander, whose uncle co-wrote a song famously covered by Frank Sinatra, assured Lake that the building wasn't a part of it.
The Princess of Wales stepped out with the royal family family for Sunday services.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have announced the arrival of their first baby—a boy they have named Jack Blues Bieber.Bieber revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the little boy’s foot.The name appears to be a nod to Bieber’s father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack. Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber had Justin when they were both 18 years old, and split a few months after he was born.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals deliv
It was a wild two-shot sequence for Rory McIlroy on Sunday. One you'll have to see to believe. The World No. 3 hit a wayward tee shot on the par-4 ninth during the final round of the 2024 BMW Championship, and his ball came to rest on the bank just above a…
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is one of the top free agents remaining.
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vows to stand by former President Donald Trump despite Trump saying he “doesn’t care” what Graham says, and that Graham wouldn’t be elected if Trump didn’t endorse him.
Taylor Swift threw a party at her Rhode Island beach house, with Travis Kelce, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Bradley Cooper.
If you follow baseball in any context, you understand that stealing home is one of the more unbelievable plays in the game. There's a reason we see it happen only once in a blue moon. Now imagine doing it in a tense semifinal of the L
Barron Trump will attend college in an era when social media poses a greater threat than ever, to both his safety and privacy, Katie Hawkinson reports