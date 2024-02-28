West Sussex: Railway worker plans to visit all Britain's stations in six weeks

Dave Jones hopes to average 62 stations a day

A West Sussex railway worker is hoping to visit all the stations in Great Britain in six weeks.

Dave Jones, from Three Bridges, expects to average 62 stations a day.

He said: "Some people call me brave, some people call me bonkers, and some people call me other things which I can't repeat."

Mr Jones is raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital and the children's intensive care unit at the Oslo University Hospital.

The 34-year-old said: "I also want to highlight how great the railways are and encourage people to visit fantastic destinations across the network."

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said there were 2,580 stations in Britain.

Mr Jones' colleagues are tracking his progress on a map in their office

Mr Jones set off from Three Bridges station on 19 February and had been stopping at as many stations as possible when not on shift.

From Wednesday he is taking just over a month's leave to tackle the rest of the challenge, which requires his trains to stop at every station for them to qualify.

The GTR control room train services manager said: "I'll be sleeping on board wherever I can. I'll be on my own so the thing I'm dreading most is keeping my mental health going."

Colleagues now have a 6ft (183cm) map of Great Britain and a small image of Mr Jones to move across the map to track his progress.

