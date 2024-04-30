West Valley high school lands atop US News national rankings
Basis Peoria came out on top in the 2024 U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings, making a jump from No. 12 last year, when it was also the Arizona leader. It was No. 30 nationally in 2022.
Basis Peoria came out on top in the 2024 U.S. News Best High Schools Rankings, making a jump from No. 12 last year, when it was also the Arizona leader. It was No. 30 nationally in 2022.
Teen charged in 4 murders pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter, sentenced to 30+ years
The Ontario government is introducing new measures to crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools as the province sees an "alarming rise" of vaping and cellphone distractions in classrooms.In an announcement Sunday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the province is removing distractions as part of its back-to-basics plan, and addressing the "negative impact" of mobile devices, social media and vaping in classrooms."Every parent and teacher we speak to has shared the growing problem of
Scorching temperatures in Manila have prompted the closure of all public schools for in-person lessons, meaning millions of students are staying home. The Philippines is among the worst affected by the sweltering weather in Southeast Asia where the intense tropical summer heat worsened by humidity had forced on and off in-person class cancellations in recent weeks and sparked fears of water shortages, power outages and damage to agricultural crops. (AP video by Aaron Favila)
VANCOUVER — The Gaza protest encampment movement that has roiled academic campuses in the United States and Canada arrived in British Columbia on Monday, with demonstrators setting up unauthorized fencing and tents at the University of B.C. Protesters had set up about 20 tents on MacInnes Field by noon, erecting temporary fencing around the site and requiring people to wear masks to enter. Premier David Eby called on the school and student leaders to balance free speech with people's personal sa
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Sunday the province's plan to ban cell phones and vapes from classrooms, with enforcement starting in the fall. In addition, he announced $17.5 million in funding to bolster mental health supports to connect students and families with mental health services.
MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian student activists in Montreal have set up camp on the grounds of McGill University this weekend, following a wave of similar protests on campuses across the United States. More than two dozen tents had been pitched at the school's downtown campus On Sunday afternoon, with a steady stream of visitors stopping by to drop off donations and supplies. "Ruth," a McGill student and spokesperson who didn't want to give her full name for fear of reprisals from the school or pol
A group of House Democrats is urging Columbia University’s board of trustees to end the ongoing protest encampment on the campus or step down from their positions. Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) led the group of 21 colleagues in sending a letter to the board demanding school officials put an end to…
MONTREAL — Pro-Palestinian activists said on Monday they have no intention of dismantling their camp at Montreal's McGill University, as the school said it was discussing its next steps to deal with what it called an illegal encampment. Dozens of tents were pitched on the lawn of McGill's downtown campus behind a metal fence festooned with Palestinian flags and posters. Cases of bottled water and a small generator could be seen behind the fence, as masked protesters at the gate welcomed supporte
Why didn't USC and Columbia administrators understand that bringing police onto campus always makes things worse, not better?
A "snapshot" survey by Wales' children's commissioner found many children wanted more food at lunch.
Two Ontario universities are warning anyone planning to follow the lead of pro-Palestinian student activists in the U.S. and elsewhere in Canada that setting up encampments on campus will not be tolerated. The University of Toronto and the University of Ottawa say they understand tensions are high, many people are feeling anxious due to the scale of suffering in the Middle East and peaceful protests are central to campus and democratic life. But the universities say they have clear policies that
(Bloomberg) -- Pomp and circumstance are giving way to rage and riot shields.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative China Approval for Driving SystemStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsWhat 60,000 Headlines Say About the Fed’s Next MoveUS Warns ICC Action on Israel Would Hurt Cease-Fire ChancesFrom the Ivy League to the University of California, administrators are reevaluating plans for spring comm
Pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill University say they have no intention of dismantling an encampment there, while University of Ottawa students begin their own demonstrations on campus. The protesters are calling on both schools to denounce Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. (April 29, 2024)
One of the core demands of the Pro-Palestinian student groups at Columbia that have been protesting over the past week is for the school to withdraw investment funds from what they describe as companies profiting from Israel’s military action in Gaza.
TORONTO — Ontario will limit cellphone use in classrooms, restrict access to all social media networks and ban vaping on school properties starting this fall, the province's education minister announced Sunday. Stephen Lecce unveiled the new measures at a morning news conference, touting them as necessary steps to improve safety in schools and help students focus in class. "Every parent and teacher we speak to has shared the growing problem of cellphone distractions in class during instructional
The group released a list of demands for the university, including divesting from Israeli weapons, technology and construction companies.
Maryland’s new Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Carey Wright, means business. Wright stated that her first order of business is to boost literacy levels and math skills, as well as test scores.
The university said it won’t divest from Israel and that it has failed to come to an agreement with students protesting the war in Gaza.
Some donors have threatened to pull support from universities over mounting pro-Palestinian protests. But private gifts are just one of the ways schools can be funded. Former Northwestern President Morton Schapiro breaks down the complex financials of higher education. Photo illustration: Grace Shin
Specialist classrooms, laboratories, playgrounds, kitchens and toilets cannot be maintained in some schools, survey reveals.