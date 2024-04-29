West Van Library on the hunt for new Sound Artist in Residence

Calling all aspiring singer-songwriters, composers, musicians, and producers: the West Vancouver Memorial Library is looking for candidates for a brand spanking new (and paid) musical program.

The three-month musical residency program, dubbed Sound Artist in Residence, comes fresh off the back of the introduction of the library’s new recording booth. Installed in May last year. The booth comprises a control room, crafted for mixing and producing electronic beats or video, and an adjoining live room for instrument recording.

Successful applicants will have free rein of the booth alongside access to the library’s grand and electric pianos and audio editing software.

“Ultimately, we want to take something that seems complex and daunting to new users and make it feel like something they can do,” said the library’s Patricia Lesku.

“We have an exceptional recording studio at our library with carefully selected gear, and we want to maximize the way people can use it, while ensuring established artists have a chance to use it and share their expertise.”

The full-time, three-month program pays $12,000 and requires the artist to split their time evenly, with 50 percent spent leading library programs and projects, and 50 percent of the residency time spent working on their own self-directed masterpieces.

To apply, artists must showcase their musical talent via two music samples created within the past 24 months, before the May 19 deadline. The program will being in mid-August.

“We’re looking for an artist at the early stages of a project with a skillset to share, as well as the passion and enthusiasm and know-how to share it,” said Lesku.

“We’re looking for somebody who wants to make not only music, but also make connections.”

Ideally the lucky candidate will already be professionally active within the local community, comfortable interacting with their neighbours and happy to create material that contributes to and celebrates community engagement.

All applicants who hope to take part in the program can apply via the District of West Vancouver careers portal, with the two music samples, a CV and cover letter outlining relevant qualifications and experience and detailing the potential project, and references.

Applications are due by 6 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

MKerrLazenby@nsnews.comtwitter.com/MinaKerrLazenby

Mina Kerr-Lazenby, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, North Shore News